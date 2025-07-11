Cheat Sheet
$100m Superyacht Bursts Into Flames While Docked in Harbor

COSTLY BLAZE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.11.25 1:31PM EDT 
A 41-meter superyacht, the Sea Lady II, is seen engulfed in flames in the Old Port of Saint-Tropez on July 10, 2025. The blaze broke out near the wheelhouse, producing thick black smoke and prompting a large-scale emergency response. Two men were treated for smoke inhalation. The yacht, recently renovated and available for charter at €80,000 per week, was flying the Maltese flag. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire. Sea Lady II Yacht Fire - Saint-Tropez, France - 10 Jul 2025
ABACA/Shutterstock

Firefighters battled to save a British-made Superyacht worth $108 million on Thursday after it burst into flames while moored in the French resort town of St Tropez. The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. onboard the Sea Lady II, a luxury 134-foot vessel which can accommodate 10 passengers and eight crew members and costs $75,000 a week to rent. The boat, owner by Souter & Sons, entered the harbor at around 6 p.m., before fire broke out around two hours later. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but is believed to have started on the yacht’s bow before spreading to the lower decks. Firefighters initially had trouble entering the yacht due to the nature of the fire, which took them longer than expected to extinguish it. Two crew members aged 24 and 35 were onboard when the fire broke out and were dragged to safety by firefighters after suffering from smoke inhalation. There have been no reported casualties. While the worst of the fire was dealt with by midnight, a fire dept. spokesman said “surrounding yachts were quickly cleared, and we set up anti-pollution barriers.” The scorched superyacht is likely to sink into the sea as a result of the damage, he added.

Fans of ‘Cheers’ Actor Stunned by Killer Family Revelation
SINS OF THE FATHER
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.11.25 12:47PM EDT 
The cast of "Cheers."
NBC Universal via Getty Images

Fans were just reminded that actor Woody Harrelson, who gained recognition for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on NBC’s Cheers, has blood ties to organized crime. The Instagram account “historyfeels” posted a carousel about Harrelson’s father, Charles Voyde Harrelson, a hitman and mobster who was convicted of assassinating a federal judge, John H. Wood Jr., in 1979, when Woody was 14. Charles died at 68 in a Fremont maximum security prison in March of 2007, while Woody was working on No Country for Old Men. Woody, 63, told the Financial Times that he didn’t know his father deeply and that he and his two brothers were raised by his mother, Diane Oswald, on a secretary’s wages. Fans commented on their surprise and support for Woody. “Hats off to Woody’s Harrelson for not letting his past personal life dictate his own life and, ultimately, his career as an actor,” one noted. Woody’s family caused intrigue in 2023 when his friend and True Detective co-star Matthew McConaughey speculated that they were half-brothers, claiming McConaughey’s mother was intimate with Charles Harrelson around the time McConaughey was conceived.

Shop with Scouted

Last Call—NuFace’s Cult-Favorite Facial Toning Tools Are 30% Off for Prime Day
FIVE-MINUTE FACELIFT?
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.10.25 5:20PM EDT 
NuFace Friends and Family Sale 2024 | Scouted, The Daily Beast
Scouted/The Daily Beast/NuFace.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ll admit it—before I tried the celebrity and supermodel-approved NuFace Facial contouring device for myself, I was pretty skeptical about its merits—some beauty editors have claimed that the tools give them an instant facelift-like effect in just five minutes. In general, I tend to think that there aren’t very many non-injectable or in-office treatments (e.g., neurotoxins like Botox and dermal fillers like Juvederm) capable of contouring the cheekbones and slimming the jawline. But once I finally tried the microcurrent-powered facial tool myself back in 2020, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I’ve been a loyal NuFace advocate ever since.

The NuFace Facial Toning devices are definitely an investment piece (there are several models to choose from, ranging from about $200 to $500 a pop), but if you’ve been meaning to get your hands on one but are hesitant about the hefty price tag, now’s your time to take the plunge. Select NuFace devices, attachments, and skincare are up to 30 percent off for Amazon Prime Day—one of the best deals on the brand that I’ve seen to date.

TRINITY+ Starter Kit Smart Advanced Facial Toning Kit
Down from $500
See At NuFace$346

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Two long-term aestheticians founded NuFace, and each of the brand’s devices harnesses the contouring and lifting anti-aging powers of microcurrent technology. This modality helps deliver instant and long-term results by stimulating blood flow for an instant glow and toning your facial muscles for a more chiseled look and instant lift. Some people see an instant lifted and firmed effect after just a few passes, but you’ll see the best results after a few weeks of regular use.

NuFace devices very rarely go on sale (especially for this deep of a discount), so this isn’t a sale to hold back on if you’re looking to save. Run—don’t walk.

Passengers Stranded for 17 Hours After Couple’s Mid-Flight Bathroom Misbehavior
‘LIKE A WARZONE’
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 07.11.25 10:48AM EDT 
A TUI Boeing 737-800 aircraft takes off at Cardiff Airport on January 19, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom
Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Passengers flying from Mexico to the U.K. endured a grueling 17-hour delay after a couple were caught smoking in the plane’s toilet. The TUI flight had just departed Cancún for London’s Gatwick Airport on July 8 when the captain warned that the flight would be diverted unless the smoking stopped. Around three and a half hours in, the captain announced the plane would divert to Bangor International Airport in Maine, according to The Mirror. The two accused smokers were removed from the flight, while the remaining passengers waited onboard, hoping to continue their journey. Instead, the plane sat on the runway for five hours, during which the plane taxied for take-off, before the flight was canceled so the crew could comply with legal working hours. Passengers were then forced to disembark and spend 12 more hours in what was believed to be a military section of Maine’s airport, enduring cramped and uncomfortable conditions. “Everybody was fed up. In fairness, they started bringing out airbeds, but it was like free-for-all for vultures,” said Terry Lawrance, 66, a Brit affected by the ordeal. “It was like a warzone in a lounge—rows and rows of beds.”

Message in a Bottle Discovered After 13 Years and 2,000 Miles
BOTTLE SHOCK
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.11.25 11:43AM EDT 
Published 07.11.25 11:38AM EDT 
The discovered bottle.
Maharees Heritage and Conservation

On a September evening in 2012, Brad Squires, a police officer in British Columbia, and Anita Moran, a trainee nurse in Newfoundland, went on a picnic date on Bell Island, Canada. After polishing off their second bottle of wine, Farrell stuffed it with an account of their date, and Squires tossed it off a nearby cliff. Thirteen years later, they saw their long-forgotten note posted on the Facebook page of an Irish beach conservation association on Monday who found it at the Dingle Peninsula. Martha Farrell, chair of the Maharees Conservation Association, told NBC News that it was “a moment of pure joy,” and a testament to the “resilience” of the bottle, and of Squires and Moran’s love, who are now nine years married and share three children. “[The bottle] has brought so much joy to so many people,” Farrell said. It has also brought increased attention to the conservation group, which was conducting a cleanup on Scraggane Bay in County Kerry, near Castlegregory. The association also remarked on the serendipitous parallels: the bottle was also found by a couple, Kate and Jon Gay, and the Dingle Peninsula has a similar geographical profile to Newfoundland, where the bottle was sent from.

Shop with Scouted

Breaking: Roku’s 4K Streaming Stick Is on Major Sale Amazon for Prime Day
PRIME DAY 2025
Daniel Modlin
Updated 07.10.25 1:52PM EDT 
Published 07.10.25 1:50PM EDT 
Roku 4K Streaming Stick Sale Amazon
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Roku.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Roku 4K Streaming Stick is the home entertainment upgrade you need in your life. Not only can you stream pretty much anything, but it’s also so easy to use. There’s a nifty search feature that allows you to search across platforms, and you can customize your home screen based on which apps you use most. It’s simply the best, and it’s on major sale today during Amazon Prime Day.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Down From $50
Shop At Amazon$35

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Not only is the Portable Roku Streaming Device equipped with 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision, but it also features a convenient voice remote and powerful long-range WiFi. If you don’t already own our favorite streaming stick (or need a backup for when yours inevitably gets lost!), now’s the time to elevate your lineup while it’s a generous 30 percent off.

Reality Star Reveals She Gets Botox in Her Neck to Help With ‘the Hunchback’
BABY GOT BOTOX
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Updated 07.11.25 1:14PM EDT 
Published 07.11.25 1:13PM EDT 
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 31: Stassi Schroeder attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at W South Beach on May 31, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustra

Another day, another candid celebrity cosmetic reveal. Stassi Schroeder, best known for her time on Vanderpump Rules, took to her Instagram story to bring along her 3.5M followers with her to a Beverly Hills Botox clinic. Schroder posted a mirror selfie wearing a beige suede hat, black maxi dress, and mesh ballet flats, along with the caption, “If you see me in a cap, just know I’m either going to Disney or getting Botox @drjimmyfirouz." But Schroeder didn’t stop there. In her next post, the reality star let everyone know it was “not a Disney day,” as she flicked up to Dr. Jimmy Firouz holding seven syringes of Botox in his palm. The 37-year-old posed for the camera, black spots dotted along her forehead, temples, and upper back to indicate where her injections would be placed. According to Schroeder, her doctor performed the injections because, she wrote, “Botox in the neck defines the jaw and tightens the neck. Botox in the traps [trapezius muscles] makes [the] neck look longer, hopefully will help with the hunchback lol.” The star has previously spoken about her cosmetic procedures, as Schroeder refused to have her scars edited out of photos following a breast reduction in 2018. “I was like ‘Don’t edit out my scars.’ They’re awesome,” she told People. “It’s almost like a birthmark or something like that, where it’s something to not be ashamed of.”

Read it at US WEEKLY

‘Scrubs’ Reboot Gets Green Light With Original Stars to Return
SCRUBBING BACK IN
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.11.25 12:23PM EDT 
Actors Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, and Donald Faison pose for a publicity photo for the television show "Scrubs."
Courtesy of NBC/Getty Images

Bromance springs eternal! JD and Turk will officially reunite on a Scrubs reboot, Deadline confirmed on Thursday. The slapstick comedy, which aired from 2001 to 2010, starred Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke as three medical interns muddling through life and love in a fast-paced hospital setting. Show creator Bill Lawrence signed on to the project in December, and the show’s stars all confirmed on Thursday that they’re on board. A logline for the reboot foreshadowed that “JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time—medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time.” On his Instagram account, Faison (who played Turk) posted a throwback pic of him and Braff from the show, captioned “Hello again.” Meanwhile, Chalke (who played Elliot Reid) tagged Lawrence on her Instagram story and wrote “thank you for my dream job… a second time.” It hasn’t been announced yet when the reboot will be released, but whenever it is, fans will rejoice. One Instagram user even responded to Faison’s post by writing, “I wasn’t even this excited for the birth of my own child.”

AI Air Traffic Control Systems Tested in Some of the World’s Busiest Airspaces
BRAVE NEW WORLD
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.11.25 11:43AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Passenger aircraft operated by British Airways on the tarmac at London Heathrow Airport on March 21, 2025 in London, England. A fire at the North Hyde electricity substation in Hayes has caused a significant power outage at Heathrow Airport leading to all flights in and out to be cancelled until midnight tonight affecting around 200,000 passengers. Some homes near to the fire have also been evacuated. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: Passenger aircraft operated by British Airways on the tarmac at London Heathrow Airport on March 21, 2025 in London, England. A fire at the North Hyde electricity substation in Hayes has caused a significant power outage at Heathrow Airport leading to all flights in and out to be cancelled until midnight tonight affecting around 200,000 passengers. Some homes near to the fire have also been evacuated. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Leon Neal/Getty Images

An AI-based system is now being tested to assisted with directing air traffic at some of the busiest airports in the world, after a fatal plane crash in Washington, D.C., earlier this year prompted aviation authorities to seek ways to reduce human error and sidestep manpower shortages. At London’s Heathrow Airport, an AI system called Aimee scans runways with 360-degree cameras, detects potential collisions, and alerts controllers—or, in some cases, autonomously reroutes planes. Similar trials are running in Singapore, with proponents claiming AI could cut delays, ease staffing shortages, and prevent accidents caused by fatigue or oversight. But not everyone is on board. Critics warn that AI lacks human intuition for emergencies and could be vulnerable to hacking. “Automation is heralded as the solution, but it can actually make things worse,” John Leahy, a former chief pilot at British Airways, told Scientific American. “The suggestion that computers can perform ATC tasks better than humans is a dangerous path.” Experts have also warned that forcing pilots and controllers to become more reliant on technology can reduce their ability to make quick decisions.

Country Singer Gets Misdemeanor Citation Over Deadly Car Accident
‘INCREDIBLY GRATEFUL’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.11.25 8:34AM EDT 
Country singer Conner Smith
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Big Machine Lab

Country singer Conner Smith was issued a misdemeanor state citation following a fatal car accident in Nashville that killed a woman, TMZ reported Thursday. Smith’s attorney, Worrick G. Robinson IV, told the outlet that Smith is “incredibly grateful to the [Metropolitan Nashville Police Department] for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times.” Smith, 24, known for his viral song “I Hate Alabama,” struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins with his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck as she crossed the street on June 8. Dobbins was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where she later died. Smith was charged with a misdemeanor traffic offense—failure to yield resulting in a fatality, sources told TMZ. Sources close to the singer told the publication that the incident was a “tragic accident” and that he was not “under the influence or distracted by his phone at the time” of the deadly crash. Police said Smith showed no signs of impairment and that the initial belief was that he simply failed to yield, the sources added.

Shop with Scouted

Crest White Strips Are on Major Sale on Amazon Right Now
PEARLY WHITES
Lana Parker 

Freelance Writer

Updated 07.10.25 2:03PM EDT 
Published 10.11.22 5:54AM EDT 
crest white strips sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s never really a bad time to invest in a new at-home teeth whitening system, but thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can score Crest White Strips (and a slew of other dental deals) for 35 percent off—the lowest price of the year. Whether you’re out of your go-to Crest Whitening strips or if you’ve never even tried them at all (trust us: they really do work and are totally worth it), now’s the time to add them to your collection and stockpile your backups while they’re steeply marked down.

Crest White Strips Dental Whitening Kit
Buy At Amazon$30

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Tourist Found in ‘Fragile’ State 12 Days After Disappearing in Remote Wilderness
‘MIRACLE’
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.11.25 10:55AM EDT 
Family and friends last heard from Carolina Wilga, 26, on June 29.
Western Australia Police

A German tourist was found alive in the Australian Outback, two weeks after going missing. Carolina Wilga, 26, last contacted family on June 29, and she was last seen at a general store in a tiny town 200 miles northeast of the Western Australia state capital of Perth on the same date. Search teams found her abandoned van on Thursday in a 300,000-hectare reserve, a day before a tourist discovered Wilga wandering around on a forest trail in a “fragile” state, according to Western Australia Police Force Insp. Martin Glynn. “I think once we do hear her story, it will be a remarkable story,” he said. “You know, she’s obviously coped in some amazing conditions,” Glynn added. “There’s a very hostile environment out there, both from flora and fauna. It’s a really, really challenging environment to cope in.” He added that it was a “miracle” that police even spotted her vehicle. Police think her 1995 Mitsubishi Delica Star Wagon got stuck in the mud, forcing the backpacker to go on foot. A friend told the Western Australian that Wilga’s parents “couldn’t believe” their daughter had been found.

Dinosaur Museum Makes Stunning Prehistoric Discovery Under Its Parking Lot
JURASSIC PARKING LOT
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.11.25 9:27AM EDT 
DENVER, COLO. - September 17, 2003 - Allosaurus fragillis <cq>, left, and Stegosaurus stenops <cq>, center, appear to battle as other dinosaurs look on in the Prehistoric Journey <cq> exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science Wednesday afternoon, 9/17/03. (Jerry Cleveland / The Denver Post) www.dmns.org Julia Taylor, 303-370-6384 (Photo By Jerry Cleveland/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Jerry Cleveland/Denver Post via Getty Images

A natural history museum in Denver famed for its dinosaur exhibits made a one-in-a-million discovery this week after a prehistoric fossil was found underneath its parking lot. While drilling a 750-foot borehole to assess geothermal heating potential at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, museum staff accidentally uncovered a hockey-puck-shaped vertebra, which is believed to have once belonged to a small, plant-eating dinosaur that roamed the earth 67.5 million years ago. The find, which dates back to the Cretaceous period, is now the deepest and oldest fossil on display at the museum. “Finding a dinosaur bone in a core is like hitting a hole in one from the moon,” said James Hagadorn, the museum’s geology curator. “It’s like winning the Willy Wonka factory. It’s incredible, it’s super rare.” Only two similar borehole fossil discoveries have ever been recorded worldwide. Experts believe the bone belonged to a duck-billed dinosaur or Thescelosaurus, a small herbivore, and fossilized vegetation found nearby suggests the creature lived in a lush, swampy environment. The fossil is now on display at the Denver museum, but further excavation is unlikely. “We really need parking,” Hagadorn joked.

