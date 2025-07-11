$100m Superyacht Bursts Into Flames While Docked in Harbor
Firefighters battled to save a British-made Superyacht worth $108 million on Thursday after it burst into flames while moored in the French resort town of St Tropez. The blaze broke out around 8 p.m. onboard the Sea Lady II, a luxury 134-foot vessel which can accommodate 10 passengers and eight crew members and costs $75,000 a week to rent. The boat, owner by Souter & Sons, entered the harbor at around 6 p.m., before fire broke out around two hours later. The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but is believed to have started on the yacht’s bow before spreading to the lower decks. Firefighters initially had trouble entering the yacht due to the nature of the fire, which took them longer than expected to extinguish it. Two crew members aged 24 and 35 were onboard when the fire broke out and were dragged to safety by firefighters after suffering from smoke inhalation. There have been no reported casualties. While the worst of the fire was dealt with by midnight, a fire dept. spokesman said “surrounding yachts were quickly cleared, and we set up anti-pollution barriers.” The scorched superyacht is likely to sink into the sea as a result of the damage, he added.