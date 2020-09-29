11-Year-Old Boy Among Several Dead After Oregon Siege

A hostage situation inside a Salem home took a deadly turn Monday afternoon after a 34-year-old killed several people—including an 11-year-old boy—before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Oregon State Police said Tuesday Jesus Lopez-Tinoco held multiple people hostage in the home before killing 24-year-old Diari Bustos-Bustos and the 11-year-old, whose name has not been released, and injuring a third person.

Authorities haven’t revealed what sparked the hostage situation in the home about an hour outside of Ortland, or the relationship between Lopez-Tinoco and his victims.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a hostage situation at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at 244 Juneva Place SE, the Oregon State Police said in a statement. After driving to the scene, deputies were able to establish communications with Lopez-Tinoco “in an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully.”

Without warning, however, gunshots rang out inside the home, prompting officers to force entry. One officer fired “a yet-to-be-determined number of rounds,” the statement said.

Inside the home, deputies found 43-year-old Laura Rocio-Bustos with a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Bustos-Busto and the 11-year-old were found fatally shot nearby.

“A 13-year-old male was rescued from inside the residence and uninjured,” the Oregon State Police said. “Lopez-Tinoco was located deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The incident was described by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office as an “officer-involved shooting” but it wasn’t clear if any of the injuries were a result of shots fired by deputies.

Oregon State Police said one deputy, Ricky Kittelson, who has been on the force for 2 years, was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office declined The Daily Beast’s request for comment, stating the Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.