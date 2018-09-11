1.5 Million Flee Record-Breaking Hurricane Florence

Hurricane Florence is forecast to smash into the Carolina coast this week as the most powerful storm ever to make landfall so far north along the Eastern Seaboard. Bolstered by unusually warm waters, the Category 4 hurricane has gained power and speed at an alarming rate over the past 24 hours.

Meteorologists fear that Hurricane Harvey-style rainfall could deluge the Carolinas causing massive freshwater flooding reminiscent of the devastation in Texas last year, which killed 68 people and caused $125 billion in damage.

Florence, which may have strengthened to near Category 5 strength, is expected to make a direct hit in the northernmost part of South Carolina or North Carolina. Rather than continuing to churn north along the coast, the hurricane is expected to strike the coast head-on and move inland, allowing it to dump vast quantities of water—perhaps more than 30 inches in places—as it slows down.

That direct-hit trajectory is also likely to increase storm surge on the coast. Landfall is expected Thursday evening, at which point a surge is predicted that could exceed North Carolina’s record of 18 feet, which has stood since Hurricane Hazel in 1954. “This will be a worst-case scenario storm,” a spokesman for the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines said.

Around 1.5 million residents and tourists soaking up the last of this season’s sunshine have been told to evacuate the coastal towns and beaches along sections of North and South Carolina as well as Virginia.

“We do know we’re in the bull’s eye,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

Some local counties issued mandatory evacuations as the prognosis worsened late Monday. For much of coastal region, the evacuation orders were still voluntary but the governor pleaded with residents to be wary. “We encourage people to abide by evacuation orders issued by counties and not try to ride out this storm,” he said. “This is a major storm.”

Carolina Beach, 20 minutes south of Wilmington, was one of those to announce a state of emergency and impose a mandatory evacuation

The town council ordered residents to be off the island by Tuesday night, with a curfew, ban on alcohol sales, and firearms restrictions imposed from Wednesday evening. Town Manager Michael Cramer warned that anyone refusing to flee would be stranded without power. “It will not be days we will be out of power, it may be a week or more,” he said, according to the Wilmington-based Star News.

On the Outer Banks, residents were joining long lines at gas stations and plotting escape routes. The Ocracoke ferry was offering free rides to anyone wanting to flee the islands. “This is the biggest storm to head for our coast in decades,” said Harold Thomas, the ferry director. “We hope everyone on Ocracoke Island will take heed and leave as soon as possible.”

Further north on the Outer Banks, the famous herd of wild horses will be left to ride out the storm. “The horses have lived on this barrier island for 500 years, and they are well equipped to deal with rough weather,” the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Monday. “They know where to go to stay high and dry and are probably in better shape right now than most of us humans who are scrambling with final preparations.”

The University of North Carolina has ordered all students and staff off the Wilmington campus. Those with nowhere else to go can seek shelter at the university’s campus at Asheville at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains in the far west of the state.

South Carolina also ordered hundreds of educational and medical facilities shuttered and hundreds of thousands of people evacuated. Gov. Henry McMaster told residents, who are well used to storm warnings, that Florence was expected to create more wind than Hurricane Hugo and more water than Hurricane Matthew, according to The State newspaper. “We know it’s going to hit somewhere where it’s going to have a dramatic impact on South Carolina... We’re going to get a whole lot of water that we haven’t seen in some time.”

“We know the evacuation order I’m issuing will be inconvenient. But we’re not going to gamble with the lives of the people of South Carolina. Not a one.”

The National Hurricane Center warned Tuesday morning that maximum sustained winds inside Hurricane Florence were already at 140mph and expected to strengthen as the storm approaches the U.S. coast.

Storm-surge watches are in place from South Carolina all the way up to Virginia, which means there is a possibility of life-threatening floods from coastal water. The predicted trajectory of the hurricane means the storm surge will be driven directly onto land rather than forced along the coast on more usual hurricane tracks.

If the storm continues as predicted, meteorologist Bob Henson said it would be the only hurricane on record to make Category 4 landfall so far north.