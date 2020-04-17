A Sex-Cult Horror Story Blending Scientology and NXIVM

Satanists may come on strong with pentagrams, candlelit rituals and blood sacrifices, but real-life cultists operate far more insidiously, luring in potential new members with sunshiny smiles and promises of health, happiness, and personal and professional fulfillment. They brainwash through self-help blather, and in 1BR, their devious methods are all the more unnerving for closely resembling those allegedly employed by both Scientology and NXIVM.

Writer/director David Marmor’s feature debut (premiering April 24 on VOD) isn’t a documentary, nor does it purport to be “inspired by a true story.” Nonetheless, it’s hard not to notice the parallels between its fictional tale and the accounts of survivors of Scientology and NXIVM, both of which claim public legitimacy while reportedly perpetrating all sorts of authoritarian mind-control measures on those foolish enough to sign up for their services. While 1BR isn’t scary on a horror-movie level—don’t expect to be particularly surprised by how things unfold, or to be startled by its more wannabe-suspenseful and gruesome moments—it understands the way cults break down—and then build up—their prey, exploiting individuals’ personal weaknesses, hopes and needs in order to gain adherents and further solidify and expand their own power.

1BR’s female in peril is fresh-faced single twentysomething Sarah (Nicole Brydon Bloom), who’s moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of being a clothing designer, much to the chagrin of her father (Alan Blumenfeld). Sarah doesn’t care what her dad has to say, since she’s still steaming over his affair with the nurse of her terminally ill mom, which has left their relationship frosty. The fact that, during a phone call, he voices concern about her ability to survive on her own—a thinly veiled bit of sexism—only further alienates Sarah, who spends her nights drawing sketches of outfits in her notebook, and her days toiling away at a temp job where she’s significantly less confident about standing up to her boss than is fiercely independent Lisa (Celeste Sully), with whom she becomes friends.