2 Killed in Horrific Medical Helicopter Crash
Emergency crews rushed to the Pacific after a life-saving flight turned into a catastrophe.
A medical helicopter carrying five people crashed into the ocean off the Southern California coast, killing two of those aboard and leaving two others hospitalized while search crews hunt for a fifth missing person. The medical evacuation flight plummeted into the Pacific Ocean shortly after departing Santa Catalina Island. First responders and federal search operations descended on the scene following emergency calls made shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Los Angeles County Fire Engineer Jonathan Torres confirmed two fatalities, noting that two other survivors were pulled from the water and rushed to local hospitals on the mainland. The U.S. Coast Guard launched an urgent overnight search operation for the fifth occupant, navigating a debris field and spilled fuel in the water. The aircraft, a Eurocopter EC 135 P2 operated by Sacramento-based REACH Air Medical Services, was submerged in 240 feet of water about 22 miles off the mainland coast. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn wrote on X that “search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board”. Federal investigators are assembling at the scene, though REACH representatives said they are still gathering information.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.