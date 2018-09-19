2 Mental-Health Patients Drown in Van Swept Away by Florence Flood Waters

On Tuesday afternoon, two female mental-health patients drowned when a sheriff’s department van transporting them in South Carolina was swept away in the rising flood waters left in Hurricane Florence’s wake.

“Last night, we had a tragedy,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The van, according to authorities, was carrying the two patients and two deputies to the city of Darlington around 5:30 p.m. when the rising waters flooded the vehicle.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed to The Daily Beast on Wednesday that the vehicle and the victims, identified as 45-year-old Windy Newton and 43-year-old Nicolette Green, are still currently underwater.

“This is a tragedy,” Green’s mother said to The Daily Beast, declining to speak more about her daughter. “I can’t believe this has happened.”

“The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 76 around half mile from the Little Pee Dee River when the vehicle was overtaken by flood waters,” Sheriff Thompson said in his statement.

The river, which has been assigned “major flood” status, is one of the bodies of water state officials are closely monitoring following Florence, Horry County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Brooke Holden told The Daily Beast.

Original reports characterized the two women as “detainees,” but Holden clarified they were patients at nearby mental hospitals.

At the time of the incident, officials said, Newton and Green were being transported from their coastal hospitals to a behavioral center further inland for safety reasons.

“We are still trying to get them out of the water,” Richardson said. “The van is in flood water to the side of the river but they are all the way under.”

Richardson added that the van, while trying to cross rapidly rising waters, was carried off the road.

“The water is deep, fast, and contaminated,” he said. “They were trying to negotiate with it and it just didn’t work out.”

In a Facebook post, Jewels Green, the victim’s sister, said that Nicolette was a mother of four and suffered from “depression for the last 20+ years of her life.” Her son Otto passed away recently from bone cancer, Green added in the post.

“She was seeking help. She trusted people and they killed her,” Jewels Green wrote in the tribute post. “Our only comfort is that we know she is in Heaven with her son and that she is now at peace.”

The deputies were able to escape from the van but were unsuccessful in trying to extricate the women, officials said. Once rescue teams retrieved the two deputies from atop the sunken van, they were transported to a nearby hospital and have since been placed on administrative leave. That hospital, Richardson said, is now too difficult for authorities to reach because “the flooding is too high.”

Once the sheriff’s van and victims are recovered, Richardson added, they will be sent to a coroner's office in Charleston for an autopsy.

The Horry County Sheriff’s department announced on Wednesday that they will perform an internal investigation and will cooperate with state officials to learn exactly what happened. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry confirmed to The Daily Beast that state agents are on the scene to aid in the recovery effort.

“We are working hand-in-hand with the State Law Enforcement Division to cooperate in this investigation. Two additional investigations including a traffic investigation and an internal investigation are taking place,” Thompson said.

The women’s deaths bring Hurricane Florence’s tally to at least 37 killed since the powerful storm made landfall—with most of the devastation in North Carolina.

“This is a tough hurricane,” President Trump said this week of Hurricane Florence, which wreaked havoc in the Carolinas and Virginia. “One of the wettest we've ever seen from the standpoint of water... A big one like that area certainly has never seen before.”

While his phrasing was quite odd, his description was actually spot-on: Hurricane Florence is now the wettest tropical cyclone ever in the Carolinas and the ninth-wettest hurricane in U.S. history, dropping more than 30 inches throughout the weekend, and leaving a flooding crisis in its wake.

In South Carolina, which is preparing for flooding worse than 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, the worst is yet to come, Taylor Newell, a spokesperson for the city of Conway, told CNN on Wednesday.

“We are hearing that the water may not crest until Tuesday or Wednesday. It won’t reach the highest model until next week,” Newell said,adding that while the water is receding from flash floods earlier this week post-Florence, “we expect more flooding in the next few days.”

During President Trump’s visit to assess the federal response in North Carolina on Wednesday, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long acknowledged that although the rain has stopped, the devastation will continue.

“This event is not over,” Long said. “The rivers are still cresting. We still have a lot of work to do.”