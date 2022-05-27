This Puzzle Doubles as a Lottery Ticket That Could Win You Up to $1 Million

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As much fun as puzzles are, they would be significantly more fun if you could win $1 million for completing one. Enter the 2 Million Dollar Puzzle. For all intents and purposes, the item is just a regular 500-piece puzzle that you can spend time putting together. The only difference is that the image on the puzzle is a QR code. Once completed, you can scan the QR code to claim a real cash prize. The prizes range from just $1 all the way up to a whopping $1 million. This is the second iteration of the puzzle, so this time, there will be two puzzles that have a $1 million prize. Finishing up a puzzle always comes with a rewarding sense of accomplishment, but I know I would feel a whole lot better about completing one if I knew I was winning cold, hard cash for doing it. Anyone looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift or simply just a fun game, The 2 Million Dollar Puzzle is just the thing. With cash prizes on the line, there are a set number of puzzles being sold, so don’t miss out before they are gone!

