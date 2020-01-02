2 Toddlers Dead in Chicago After Woman Stabs Father and Jumps From Building

Two toddlers died in Chicago early Thursday after a woman stabbed her 70-year-old father, left one child in a bathtub, and then jumped from an 11th-floor apartment with her 1-year-old, according to police.

Chicago police are investigating the apparent murder-suicide attempt that took place at a South Shore high-rise building, the Associated Press reports.

They found the woman, who is in her thirties, on the ground with her 1-year-old son just before 2 a.m. Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether the older child was related to the woman, police said.

The officers then located the woman’s father alive in the 11th-floor apartment with stab wounds on his face and body. A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a bathtub, authorities said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the incident “heartbreaking,” and did not provide further details on the motive of the crime.

Guglielmi said authorities are “operating under the assumption that these are the woman’s children but need to confirm that,” noting that investigators have not yet been able to interview the man or the woman.

He also said that they are looking into whether the woman could be the granddaughter, not the daughter, of the male victim.

The woman’s father told police that his daughter stabbed him and then jumped from the 11th-floor window with her youngest son, while the other child was left unattended in the bathtub.

The two tragic deaths mark Chicago’s first homicides of the new year.

The woman and the man are both in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both toddlers were pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

“It was insanity to me,” a neighbor named Rahin told ABC7 Chicago. “I saw it, it was the first thing I saw when I woke up and it’s right around the corner. I come out here with the dogs at 4 o'clock and I couldn’t believe it.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741