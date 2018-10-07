20 Killed in ‘Horrific’ Wedding Limo Crash in New York

New York State police confirmed Sunday that at least 20 people had been killed in a two-car crash on Saturday when a wedding party limo careened out of control as it went down a hill and struck bystanders in the town of Schoharie. Witnesses quoted by local TV station News 10 said the limo went flying into a crowd of people outside a popular home and garden store.

“I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot. Then I heard screaming. Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle out here in Schoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree,” resident Bridey Finnagen told News 10.

“The first responders broke some windows to try to get people out. I believe the jaws of life were here on the side of one of the fire trucks,” Finnagen said.

Witnesses said several bodies could be seen littered around the wreckage after the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Routes 30 and 30-A just before 2 p.m. The parking lot of the Apple Barrel Country Store had reportedly been packed with people just seconds before the accident.

Sources cited by the Associated Press on Sunday said two of the victims were bystanders and 18 had been inside the limo. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The Apple Barrel store posted a statement on Facebook on Sunday saying employees were “doing our best to cope and grieve” but would be open for customers.

“ We are a big family at the Apple Barrel, and part of the bigger family of Schoharie. We cope by being together. And that is why we are open,” the store said. The store had earlier announced that it would be collecting donations for first responders after Saturday’s “horrific accident.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Schoharie Town Supervisor Alan Tavenner on Saturday questioned whether recent improvements to the intersection where the crash occurred had really helped make it safer.

“There have been tractor trailers that have come barreling down that hill and it was a miracle they didn't kill somebody,” Tavener told the Times Union.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were reportedly sent out to the scene Sunday to began their investigation into one of the worst accidents the region has seen in years.