2017 ALCS Playoffs: Schedule and Live Stream the New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

The 2017 American League Championship Series (ALCS) playoffs are finally upon us.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees set their place in the playoffs with a Game 5 win over the Cleveland Indians, despite losing the first two games of the ALDS. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox in their matchups.

The Yankees, who have 27 World Series titles under their belt, are facing off against the Houston Astros, who have no series titles. But at 101-61, the Astros procured the AL’s second-best record during the regular season, behind the Cleveland Indians.

The Full 2017 ALCS Playoff Schedule

Game 1

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET

WHERE: Minute Maid Park

WATCH: On FS1

Game 2

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. ET

WHERE: Minute Maid Park

WATCH: On Fox

Game 3

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

WHERE: Yankee Stadium

WATCH: On FS1

Game 4

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at TBA

WHERE: Yankee Stadium

WATCH: On Fox or FS1

** Game 5

(only necessary if going into best of 7)

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 18 at TBA

WHERE: Yankee Stadium

WATCH: On Fox or FS1

** Game 6

(only necessary if going into best of 7)

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 20 at TBA

WHERE: Minute Maid Park

WATCH: On Fox or FS1

** Game 7

(only necessary if going into best of 7)

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 21 at TBA

WHERE: Minute Maid Park

WATCH: On Fox or FS1

How to Watch or Live Stream the ALCS Playoffs

On TV: On Fox or FS1 (see above for individual playoff game)

Live Stream: On Fox Sports Go