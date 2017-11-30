2017 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: How to Watch, Live Stream

Tonight, November 30, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will take part in their first National Christmas Tree Lighting since moving in (at least part time) to the White House. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the White House’s YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m. ET.

The tradition, now in its 95 th year, will feature performances by the Beach Boys, Wynonna and the Texas Tenors, which, depending on your taste, may or may not outshine last year’s appearances from Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, James Taylor, and the Lumineers. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford and Dean Cain.

The tree, which has its own (very excited) Twitter account, is located on the White House Ellipse and will be decorated with hand-made ornaments representing every U.S. state and territory. You can take a look at last year’s tree here.

How to Live Stream the 2017 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The ceremony will be live streamed on the White House’s YouTube channel, starting at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 30. We will also live stream it on The Daily Beast’s Facebook page.

The Hallmark Channel will also broadcast the ceremony on Monday, December 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

You can check this article later for the full stream.