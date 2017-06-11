2017 New York City Mayoral Election: Live Results

On November 7, 2017, incumbent New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) will face off against Nicole Malliotakis (R), Bo Dietl (I) and Sal Albanese (Reform) as the city heads to the polls.

De Blasio has led New York since 2014 and is seeking reelection. Tuesday’s victor will hold office until 2022.

The four candidates are quite different from one another.

De Blasio, the Democratic candidate, has liberal-leaning policies and is running on affordable housing, an improved public school system and “Protect and Respect Policing.” Republican New York State Assemblywoman Malliotakis, who wants to create more jobs and improve the city’s economy, claims New York City is “regressing into the bad old days of grime and disorder.”

Independent candidate Richard “Bo” Dietl, a celebrity ex-homicide cop who is also possibly Martin Scorsese’s favorite character actor, says he is “socially liberal, fiscally conservative.” Reform candidate Sal Albanese says he has encouraged political reform, wants to improve conditions for small business owners and aims to increase public safety.

While there are a variety of options this election, the real race is between de Blasio and Assemblywoman Malliotakis.

Polling Places and Hours

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. in New York City.

New York state law allows people to take two hours off of work to vote if they are not able to go to a polling place outside of work hours.

You can find your local polling place here.

Live Results

Check back here after 9 p.m. ET for live results from the New York mayoral race.