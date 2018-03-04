The time has finally come for the Academy Awards, which will take place Sunday, March 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

From Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri to Margot Robbie in I, Tonya; Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread to Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour—who will take home the biggest Oscars? Will 22-year-old Timothée Chalamet be the youngest Best Actor in history? Will there be another envelope mishap? Will an alleged abuser take home a coveted statuette for the second time in a row?

Perhaps the most pressing issue—outside of Florida Project star Brooklynn Prince’s snub—is how the awards will handle the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. Last year’s Best Actor winner and accused sexual abuser Casey Affleck will not be in attendance to present an award, although Ryan Seacrest, who is also accused of sexual abuse, is still slated to host E!’s red-carpet coverage.

When it comes to Best Actor and Best Actress, Gary Oldman and Frances McDormand seem poised to take home the gold. Here’s a full list of the nominees.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Best Picture frontrunners include Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape of Water and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

But if last year’s awards are any indicator, we could be in for some mighty surprises and upsets.

You won’t want to miss the drama, so here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch the Oscars on TV

The 2018 Academy Awards will broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, March 4. The red carpet pre-show begins at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET, and the ceremony begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. red c

E! will also broadcast live from the red carpet, beginning at 5 p.m. ET but will not screen the ceremony itself.

How to Live Stream the Oscars

If you have a cable login, you can live stream the awards on ABC’s website and app.