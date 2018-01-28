The 60th annual Grammy Awards, which the Recording Academy calls “Music's Biggest Night®,” is Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Late Late Show’s James Corden will host the event for the second year in a row, which will broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This year’s awards are sure to be a sight, given the current political climate, list of nominees, and star-studded bill of performers.

As the #MeToo movement continues, all eyes will be on the music industry. Attendees of this year’s show will reportedly wear white roses to honor survivors of sexual assault and harassment, perhaps signalling that the music industry will not escape skepticism for much longer.

This year’s list of Album of the Year nominees includes no white men for the first time, with Childish Gambino (Awaken, My Love!), Jay-Z (4:44), Kendrick Lamar (DAMN.), Lorde (Melodrama), and Bruno Mars (24K Magic) all vying for the award. Currently, Georg Solti has the most Grammy awards—31 to be exact—followed by Quincy Jones with 27. But if you were curious: Beyonce has 22 Grammys (and is tied with U2). Both Kanye West and Jay-Z are tied at 21.

This year’s “Lifetime Achievement Award” will go to a number of major music all-stars, including Tina Turner, Emmylou Harris, Queen, Hal Blaine, the Meters, and Louis Jordan. Neil Diamond, who recently announced his retirement from music following his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease, will also be honored.

Look forward to performances from Elton John and Miley Cyrus, who will perform together, as well as from Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic, and Bruno Mars and Cardi B, and many more.

Here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch the Grammys on TV

The 2018 Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to Live Stream the Grammys

You can stream it on CBS All Access, which offers a free trial, for those of you without a cable subscription.

The red carpet pre-show, which begins at 3:00 p.m. will be streamed on the Recording Academy’s Facebook page.