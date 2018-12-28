2018 in Review: Tucker Carlson Vs. Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson had a rough 2018, as the Fox News firebrand saw advertisers flee and his network fall behind MSNBC in the ratings for the first time in 18 years. Perhaps you didn't have time to tune into the alt-right hero's show, or maybe you've been avoiding it on purpose. Either way, we've prepared a special year-end debate between Tucker and himself to illustrate the important issues covered on his primetime program. We've also collected some of our best reporting on the formerly bow-tied boy wonder from 2018: