2018: The Year in Trump Lies

2018 was the year of the ersatz. Everything on the Internet? Fake. The rock band playing at your favorite club? That's fake, too. Hawaiian missile threat alerts? False alarm. Nobody, though, represents the subversion of truth more than President Donald J. Trump—and so we've compiled some of his most outrageous claims in this video.

We couldn't include even a small percentage of every falsehood that left Trump's lips in 2018, of course, but we're enchanted by the manner with which the claims evolve; you might call them mutated misstatements, but we'll go with "bullshit Pokémon." Here's to "catching them all" in 2019.