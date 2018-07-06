Brazil and Belgium will face off in the World Cup quarter finals on Friday, July 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

That’s right—the debaucherous celebration of all things soccer, alcoholic, and national pride that is the World Cup is winding down, and this match will be a crucial decider for the competition’s conclusion.

Because Brazil and Belgium are FIFA’s second and third ranked teams, respectively, their approaching faceoff is one of the most highly-anticipated of the competition’s current round. The Independent says that “Friday night’s game in Kazan is one neither side can really afford to lose.”

Although Brazil is the tournament favorite according to ESPN, Belgium may be poised to pull off an upset. Much of the speculation comes down to the teams’ top players, specifically Brazil’s Neymar, and Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku: two equally stylish and talented forwards who are sure to make the game interesting, no matter the final result.

Here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch Brazil vs. Belgium:

The game will take place on Friday, July 6, at 2 p.m. ET.

In the U.S., Fox and FS1 will broadcast the game in English. Telemundo and NBC Universo will broadcast it in Spanish.

How to Live Stream Brazil vs. Belgium:

If you have a cable login, you can watch the game live on Fox Sports Go .