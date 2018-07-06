France and Uruguay will face off in the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals on Friday, July 6, at 10 a.m. ET at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russia.

France beat Argentina in a 4-3 match to advance and play Uruguay, a team that has come a long way since its win at the first World Cup ever in 1930. Uruguay’s latest W: its match against Portugal, winning 2-1. (And yes, Cristiano Ronaldo lost.)

The team that wins this quarterfinal will have just two games left to take the cup. A ll eyes are on Kylian Mbappe, France’s 19-year-old breakout star who helped secure the win against Argentina, along with Antoine Griezmann.

Meanwhile, doubt has been cast on Uruguay as its star Edinson Cavani, 31, missed training Monday. Many doubt he’ll face France in the Friday match. The striker sustained a calf injury during the Portugal game. He has scored four goals in the World Cup so far.

Who Will Win?

Some predict a 2-1 win for Uruguay. But as the World Cup has shown this year, anything could happen.

How to Watch France vs. Uruguay

The France vs. Uruguay game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, July 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

Viewers can watch the match on ITV, Fox Sports, or Telemundo.

How to Live Stream France vs. Uruguay

Viewers can live stream the matches on ITV Hub or Fox Sports.

You can also download a VPN to stream the games anywhere in the world.