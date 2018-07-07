Russia and Croatia will face off in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, July 7 at 2 p.m. ET.

As the World Cup reaches its apex, and the France vs. Uruguay and Brazil vs. Belgium games close out Friday, only a few countries remain in the running. After a month-long celebration of athleticism, patriotism, and all sorts of boundary-breaking, it’s down to the wire.

Russia, the host country for the 2018 World Cup, is riding a wave of success hardly anyone saw coming. After a penalty-shootout victory over much higher-ranked Spain, a victory against Croatia will give them a spot in the semi-finals.

That said, Croatia is highly favored to win, so Russia’s Cinderella story may be coming to an end. Nevertheless, Russia began the tournament in 70th place, the lowest-ranked team, and now here they are in the quarterfinals. If the 2018 World Cup has taught us one thing, it’s to never count out the underdog.

Here’s how to tune in.

How to Watch Russia vs. Croatia:

The game will take place on Saturday, July 7, at 2 p.m. ET.

In the U.S., Fox and FS1 will broadcast the game in English. Telemundo and NBC Universo will broadcast it in Spanish.

How to Live Stream Russia vs. Croatia:

If you have a cable login, you can watch the game live online via Fox Sports Go.