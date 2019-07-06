The United States’ women’s national soccer team will face off Sunday afternoon against the Netherlands in 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals.

Led by purple-haired captain and Trump nemesis Megan Rapinoe, the defending champion U.S. team has largely steamrolled the competition, handily winning Group F—including a record-breaking 13-0 pummeling of Thailand—before dispensing of Spain and France in the first two rounds of elimination.

On Tuesday, the Americans squared off against England in a nail-biter match to determine who proceeded to the finals. After a British goal was overturned on an off-sides call roughly 70 minutes into the match, the U.S. eventually broke a 1-1 tie and emerged victorious.

The U.S. team faced criticism, however, for its on-field etiquette after Alex Morgan made a “tea-drinking” gesture after scoring a goal against the Brits. “Wah, wah, wah. It’s like, we’re at the World Cup. What do you want us to do?” Rapinoe told reporters in response to outcry. “We work hard, we like to play hard.”

The Dutch national team, meanwhile, made quick work of Group E before defeating Japan, Italy, and Sweden in the three elimination rounds en route to the finals.

HOW TO WATCH THE finals live

The final match will take place Sunday, July 7, beginning at 11 a.m. ET at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France.

U.S. viewers can catch the championship match live on FOX broadcast network, or they can live-stream it (cable-subscription access required) on the FOX Sports Go app.

Additionally, the match will be available to stream on fuboTV, a subscription-based over-the-top streaming service for live sports.