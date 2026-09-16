3 Dead After News Helicopter Crashes
The aircraft burst into flames after crashing in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
Three people have died after a helicopter reporting for NBC L.A. crashed in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday and burst into flames. Journalist Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were identified as the victims aboard the aircraft. One person on the ground at the time of the crash was also killed, but hasn’t yet been identified. Officials said two others were taken to the hospital. At the time of the crash, Moreno and Marciniw were aboard the station’s NewsChopper4 covering a deadly bus collision in the Chatsworth community, in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. They were “valued friends and colleagues,” the station’s hosts said, naming the victims. “We knew it was a news chopper. We knew we’d lost contact with our people out there, and we’ve just received confirmation,” NBC4’s veteran news anchor Colleen Williams said on air. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X that she was “absolutely devastated by the loss of life in Chatsworth tonight”. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on X that “our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family.” He added: “Thank you to the first responders working tirelessly tonight.”
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