3 Killed, 11 Wounded in Philadelphia Mass Shooting

Three people were killed and another 11 were wounded when gunmen opened fire on a crowded Philadelphia street late Saturday—the latest in a wave of shocking mass shootings.

An officer fired back at one of the suspects, who dropped his weapon and ran, authorities said. Two semiautomatic handguns, one with an extended magazine, were found at the scene.

It happened just before midnight on South Street, a nightlife hub, where revelers were milling about.

“You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.