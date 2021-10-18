3-Year-Old Boy Still Missing as Mom’s Suspected Killer Dies by Suicide

Authorities are desperately searching for a 3-year-old boy who vanished on Thursday not long after his mom was found dead in the backyard of a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Police Department, joined by local, state and federal agencies, have been “actively searching” for Major Harris, whose mom’s suspected killer reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, just as cops were moving to apprehend him.

Police said the body of Harris’ mom, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, displayed “obvious signs of trauma” when she was found by a stranger in the backyard of a Milwaukee home early Thursday. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.

Police said they believed Muenzenberger’s missing son could be with Jaheem Clark, 20, a man whom cops identified as a suspect in her death.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, police appeared at a home where they had hoped to find him. About 15 minutes after their arrival, officers said they heard at least two gunshots that they believed came from inside the house.

Upon entering the home at 5 p.m., officers found a man they described as the “homicide suspect” with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Milwaukee police said. He was later pronounced dead.

On Sunday night, a police update on Harris’ disappearance said Clark had been found but the boy was still missing.

The black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox that Clark might have been driving has also yet to be found, according to police.

It was not immediately clear what linked Clark and Harris, but WISN reported that court records had not listed Clark as Harris’ biological dad.

Harris’ whereabouts have befuddled police, who according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, listed the home where his mother’s body was uncovered as his last known location but have also indicated that Harris was last seen Oct. 9 heading from La Crosse to Milwaukee.

Police said that Harris, who has shoulder-length hair and delayed speech, was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt and navy Nike basketball shorts.