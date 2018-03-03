5 Drones That Aren't DJI But Still Worth Taking a Look At

Just as Apple and Samsung are industry leaders in the smartphone market, DJI (Dà-Jiāng Innovation) completely dominates the drone field. There's no question: DJI drones offer superb image quality, seamless flying capability, and complete portability.

Their supremacy in the drone world forced many companies to fold, but there are still a couple of small drone makers that continue to stay afloat and for good reason. They offer something completely new to bring to the table (or in this case, air), and they're worth a look for drone fanatics and beginners alike. Here are a few worth considering.

Air Selfie Drone + Power Bank Storage Case

Forget about selfie sticks. At just 94.5mm long, 67.4mm wide, and 10.6mm thick, the Air Selfie Drone is a revolutionary pocket-sized flying camera that you can carry around everywhere and whip out if you're in the mood to take aerial shots. It's an anti-vibration shock absorber, equipped with a 5 MP camera, video streaming capabilities of 1080p @ 30fps, ensuring to provide you with high-quality photos and videos every time. Buy here for $299.

Wingsland S6 4K Pocket Drone

Another remarkable mini-drone, the Wingsland S6 4K Pocket Drone features a 13MP image sensor and 4K UHD camera, producing stunning still and moving images. It takes out the intricacies of flying with its takeoff and landing capabilities. Plus, it has intelligent flight control modes, including but not limited to follow-me, circle around the subject, and auto-return home.

Buy here: On sale for $249.99 (50% off)

Fader Stealth Drone

For newbies, operating a drone may seem intimidating, but the Fader Stealth Drone will provide them a great flying experience. It may even change their perception about mini quadcopters altogether. Its HD camera records 720p views, and it has LED lights that allow for night flights. It's also armed with ready-to-fly technology and aerobatic "flip" capability, allowing the drone to perform fancy flips and turns.

Buy here: On sale for $69.99 (45% off)

Odyssey Toys X-7 Microlite Microdrone

A lot of drones can do backflips, there are a couple that can fly at night, but there are only a few that can light up. The Odyssey Toys X-7 Microlite Microdrone adds an exciting flair to your flying adventure with its funkadelic fiber-optic LED lights. It includes three flight settings and supports 360º flips, making indoor and outdoor flying more fun.

Buy here: On sale for $29.99 (69% off)

SKEYE Mini Drone with HD Camera

Packing beginner and advanced pilot modes, this tiny drone will appeal to both novices and experts. It delivers steady HD photos and videos with its 6-axis stabilization, and it can be flown with ease thanks to its precision-controlled steering. It can even pull off all sorts of fascinating tricks like flips, barrel rolls, and aerobatic maneuvers.

Buy here: On sale for $59 (40% off)

