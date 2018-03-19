5 Photography Products To Help You Take Better Pictures

We’ve rounded up five great cameras and accessories to step up your photography game — whether you’re looking to gain some Instagram followers or just enjoy taking photos. All of these products are on sale and, to sweeten the deal on these, you can take an extra 10% off when you use the coupon code, MADMARCH10.

LimeLens Universal Smartphone Camera Lens Set

If you’re looking for a simple way to diversify your shots, LimeLens won’t disappoint. Slip the dual-purpose lens onto your smartphone to capture a 10x Macro perspective or a 0.67x wide-angle, or attach the 190° supreme fisheye lens for some funky and creative shots. You'll also receive three versions of the Limeclip attachment, which is designed to secure the lenses to over 70 smartphones and tablets. Usually, these lenses will set you back $99, but you can get both here for $39.99.

YoCam Versatile Waterproof HD Camera

This HD camera may be small, but don’t let its size fool you. Its ergonomic design makes it ideal for everyday use, as well as action-packed adventures. Set it up as a home security camera, snap selfies, or explore the deep blue (waterproof up to 20 feet). Connect to its versatile app anywhere around the world via a P2P connection, so you can edit and share photos at the touch of a button. The best part? It’s currently half off at $99.99.

Spark Camera Remote

This DSLR camera remote was successfully funded via Kickstarter, and it’s clear to see why. Spark makes it easy to star in your own shots and gives you full control of your camera in three ways: as a wired trigger, through the built-in IR and, from the free app using your Bluetooth enabled smartphone. Utilizing all three options makes getting the perfect shot that much easier both behind and in front of the camera. Get it here for $59, or 20% off its original price of $74.

Pakpod Adventure Tripod

The ultimate tripod for adventure seekers, Pakpod makes arduous journeys that much easier with its compact, lightweight, and waterproof design. Named Best Photo Accessory of 2016 by Outside Online and successfully funded via Kickstarter, this tripod weighs less than a pound, yet has patented stabilizing stakes for securing in any terrain. Add it to your adventure gear for only $69, as it’s currently 30% off.

HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam

If you’ve ever considered purchasing a GoPro, but can’t justify the $400 price tag, this waterproof action cam packs some serious power, at an affordable price. It features 1080p recording, with the option to film in loops or capture high-quality photos with the 12MP lens. Easily attach it to your arm, safety helmet, bike, car, or one of the three mounts included. Now about that price, it normally retails for $149 but is currently on sale for $48.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard for more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.