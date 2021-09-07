50 Cent Had the Absolute Worst Tribute to Michael K. Williams

Once again, 50 Cent is under fire for being a bit insensitive. This time, his tone deaf comments come in the wake of actor Michael K. Williams’ death in his Brooklyn home.

On Monday, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, responded to the news—in a now-deleted Instagram post—remembering the late-actor. Simultaneously, however, he used the moment to be self-serving and promoted his new TV show, writing, “Damn, if you didn’t see Raising Kanan, check it out that fentanyl is no joke, killing the clientele. RIP Micheal K. Williams.” After misspelling Williams’ name, Jackson finished the post with a series of hashtags advertising his new liquor brand.

As if that wasn’t enough, after deleting the post, Jackson uploaded another that addressed the feud that he once had with Williams. In the post, which has also since been deleted, 50 Cent wrote, “Don’t ever try to understand me; I’m different. I don’t do all the fake love shit.” Williams and Jackson allegedly had a disagreement over former music executive James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond, who happened to be a close friend of Williams.

Adding even more insult to injury, 50 Cent made a Facebook post directed at Henchman, that read: “New Caption alert. Hey, Jimmy, ya man OD’ed.” The post ended with a laughing emoji.

Understandably, fans were not too happy.

One Twitter user wrote, “I don’t fuck with 50 Cent. He is always a dickhead, no matter the situation. ...He is a piece of shit.” Someone else responded, “He stay reminding us why someone shot him 9 times.” Another user replied, “He has no redeeming qualities whatsoever.”

Meanwhile, a user on Reddit referenced 50 Cent as “only half a dollar,” and another said he was “just hating” that he never, himself, had a memorable TV role.

Feuds are nothing new to 50 Cent. He notoriously came out the gate swinging at Ja Rule and the Murder, Inc. music collective. Rappers Fat Joe and Nelly have also been on his musical hit list. Outside of the music world, Jackson has taken verbal jabs against boxer Floyd Mayweather for his allegedly less-than-skilled reading habits, gone on a homophobic rant against blogger Perez Hilton, and distanced himself from his oldest son due to an ongoing financial battle with his son’s mother. He also made derogatory comments against Black women, saying they’re “angry” and “fuck up the whole vibe.”

Other celebrities took the time to offer their condolences to Williams.

The late actor’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose.