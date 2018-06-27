50 Cent Lambasted For Mocking Terry Crews' Sexual Assault

Just hours before Terry Crews won universal plaudits for his powerful testimony on Capitol Hill about toxic masculinity, 50 Cent turned himself into the perfect case study.

The Brooklyn 99 star appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday to make the case to make the case for legislation known as The Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

During his testimony, the actor gave a highly emotional account of his own experience of sexual assault at the hands of Hollywood exec Adam Venit, who he said groped his genitals at a 2016 party.

“This is how toxic masculinity permeates culture,” said Crews, explaining that when he initially shared the story he was “told over and over that this was not abuse, that this was just a joke, that this was just horseplay.”

Step up dunce 50 Cent who, shortly before Crews explained why toxic masculinity is so damaging, posted a mocking picture on Instagram showing Crews shirtless with the caption 'I got raped, my wife just watched,' above another picture of Crews with a rose in his mouth that says 'gym time.'

"LOL, What the f*** is going on out here man?' said the rapper: "'Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. Get the strap."

The NYPD previously investigated 50 Cent's use of his 'get the strap' catchphrase against Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez who was accused accused of shaking down a hip-hop club. 'Strap' is street slang for gun, so the NYPD investigated the rapper for aggravated harassment.

Crews has brushed off 50 Cent's misjudged comment, telling TMZ: "I love 50 Cent, I listen to his music while I'm working out." He then added: "I prove that size doesn't matter when it comes to sexual assault."

But others have savaged 50 Cent for mocking Crews' important message about toxic masculinity and sexual assault.

"Toxic masculinity is what is doing @50cent instead of showing support to @terrycrews he is mocking him," tweeted actress Kelechi Okafor‏. "This is why so many men (most especially Black men) don’t speak about the abuse they’ve faced because men like @50cent mock them."

Fellow actress Reagan Gomez said: "You know what’s really sad about these high profile black men mocking T. Crews? Terry publicly told his story, saying he knew exactly why so many women accusing Weinstein stayed silent. His entire point was, if it could happen to him, a large, black man who ppl knew who had some power & friends in high places, if sexual assault could happen to him, it could happen to anyone."

Crews' Brooklyn 99 co-star Chelsea Peretti tweeted: "Rape, harassment & assault are often approached as 'womans issues' where boys and men are sidelined as silent victims. That @terrycrews is speaking out about this culture is a good thing and supporters need to be louder than those who chose to ridicule him for speaking his truth."

50 Cent has since deleted his offensive post, but posted another video to Instagram Tuesday saying he "didn't understand" why Crews didn't push away the man who allegedly groped him.

Crews calmly explained during his testimony that the reason he didn't retaliate to his alleged attacker.

"Senator, as a black man in America you only have a few shots at success," he answered. "You only have a few chances to make yourself a viable member of the community. I'm from Flint, Michigan. I have seen many, many young black men who were provoked into violence and they are in prison, or they were killed."