7 Summer Pedicure Colors to Step Up Your Sandal Game

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The sun is out, the temperatures are rising—no, skyrocketing—and you can finally toss aside those closed-toed shoes in favor of flip-flops and sandals. If you want to add more spring to your step (audience groans), it’s time to break out the nail polish and get a fresh pedicure.
Naturally, your choice of color will be a little different this time of year than it might be in the winter. Say farewell to deep, vampy hues associated with chilly weather and welcome the bright lemon yellows, pastel purples, and neon pinks of summer. So, what are the top pedicure colors for summer 2025? We talked to manicurists and industry experts to get the scoop on the prettiest, most playful shades to try this year.
1. Lemon Yellow
Lemonade has long been a warm-weather staple, and now pedicures are following suit as the sunny color takes over salons. Naomi Yasuda, the owner of Studio Naomi and a Sally Hansen global partner, loves this “fun and playful” color for the summer because it offers a more saturated color boost, making it a great solid shade to pair with your favorite sandals.
Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish My Ca-Banana, amazon.com ($6)
Lights Lacquer Slice of Life Polish, lightslacquer.com ($13)
2. Soft Lavender
Summer style isn’t always about making a statement so much as striking the right balance of bold color and subtle hue. Mazz Hanna, a nail artist and the owner of Nailing Hollywood, recommends a soft lavender pedi for the summer. “Lavender is fresh without being too bold,” she tells The Daily Beast. “Plus, it works well across many skin tones for that subtle pop of color.”
JINsoon Nail Polish Ube, jinsoon.com ($18)
Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish Wisteria, us.manucurist.com ($14)
3. Pearly Nude
A pearly nude is summer’s quiet luxury. “It feels clean and glowy,” says Hanna. This off-white color is subtle yet radiant; the shade complements sun-kissed skin without overpowering it.
Huella Beauty Nail Lacquer World Is My Pearl, huellabeauty.com ($16)
Gelcare Nail Lacquer Akoya Pearl, gelcare.com ($22)
4. Neon Everything
Tiffany Simms, a nail artist at the ORLY HQ Spa, predicts that nostalgia will play a major role in this season’s color trends, thanks to the ongoing rise of Y2K-inspired beauty. Neon hues—think bright pink, vivid violet, and traffic-cone orange—are the go-to statement shades for summer.
ORLY Nail Lacquer Stay Rad, orlybeauty.com ($11)
Pleasing Citrico Vibrante Cremoso, pleasing.com ($18)
5. Classic Red
The timeless color choice is perfect for all seasons, especially summer. Yasuda suggests taking your skin tone into account before selecting your perfect summer red. “If you have warm undertones, look for reds with orange undertones,” she says. “For cool skin tones, choose reds with blue or purple undertones.”
OPI Nail Lacquer Cajun Shrimp, opi.com ($12)
Olive and June Long Lasting Polish Secret Recipe, oliveandjune.com ($9)
6. Pastel Blue
While pastels are usually associated with the springtime, Simms believes these tones should be part of your nail-color selection in the summer. She specifically calls out pale blue, a “vibrant, milky” tone that offers a fresh contrast to sun-kissed skin and brings a playful vibe that still feels seasonal.
Essie Original Nail Polish Find Me An Oasis, ulta.com ($10)
ORLY Nail Lacquer Polish Snow Angel, orlybeauty.com ($11)
7. Creamy Coral
Calling it the “quintessential summer pedicure color,” Yasuda says this shade is highly versatile and flattering on a range of complexions, noting that coral comes in various undertones, favoring more pink, orange, or red. Specifically, she recommends softer, pink-toned corals for fairer skin, corals with orange and red undertones for darker skin, and any shade in the coral family for olive skin tones.