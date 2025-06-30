7 Summer Pedicure Colors to Step Up Your Sandal Game

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The sun is out, the temperatures are rising—no, skyrocketing—and you can finally toss aside those closed-toed shoes in favor of flip-flops and sandals. If you want to add more spring to your step (audience groans), it’s time to break out the nail polish and get a fresh pedicure.

Naturally, your choice of color will be a little different this time of year than it might be in the winter. Say farewell to deep, vampy hues associated with chilly weather and welcome the bright lemon yellows, pastel purples, and neon pinks of summer. So, what are the top pedicure colors for summer 2025? We talked to manicurists and industry experts to get the scoop on the prettiest, most playful shades to try this year.

1. Lemon Yellow

Youssef Edwar/Getty Images

Lemonade has long been a warm-weather staple, and now pedicures are following suit as the sunny color takes over salons. Naomi Yasuda, the owner of Studio Naomi and a Sally Hansen global partner, loves this “fun and playful” color for the summer because it offers a more saturated color boost, making it a great solid shade to pair with your favorite sandals.

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish My Ca-Banana, amazon.com ($6)

Opens in new window Sally Hansen Insta Dri Nail Polish in the color 'My Ca-Banana' Sally Hansen Website

Lights Lacquer Slice of Life Polish, lightslacquer.com ($13)

Opens in new window Lights Lacquer Nail Polish in the color 'Slice of Life' Lights Lacquer Website

2. Soft Lavender

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Actress Connie Britton, jewelry and nail detail, attends the For Your Consideration event for FX's "The People v. O.J. Simpson - American Crime Story" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 4, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Summer style isn’t always about making a statement so much as striking the right balance of bold color and subtle hue. Mazz Hanna, a nail artist and the owner of Nailing Hollywood, recommends a soft lavender pedi for the summer. “Lavender is fresh without being too bold,” she tells The Daily Beast. “Plus, it works well across many skin tones for that subtle pop of color.”

JINsoon Nail Polish Ube, jinsoon.com ($18)

Opens in new window JINsoon Nail Polish in the color 'Ube' JINsoon Website

Manucurist Paris Green Natural Nail Polish Wisteria, us.manucurist.com ($14)

Opens in new window Manucurist Paris Regular Natural Nail Polish in the color 'Wisteria' Manucurist Paris Website

3. Pearly Nude

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Hailey Bieber arrives to The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Gilbert Carrasquillo

A pearly nude is summer’s quiet luxury. “It feels clean and glowy,” says Hanna. This off-white color is subtle yet radiant; the shade complements sun-kissed skin without overpowering it.

Huella Beauty Nail Lacquer World Is My Pearl, huellabeauty.com ($16)

Opens in new window Huella Beauty Nail Lacquer Polish in the color 'World Is My Pearl' Huella Beauty Website

Gelcare Nail Lacquer Akoya Pearl, gelcare.com ($22)

Opens in new window GELCARE Regular Nail Lacquer Polish in the color 'Akoya Pearl' GELCARE Website

4. Neon Everything

Tyla at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images) Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Tiffany Simms, a nail artist at the ORLY HQ Spa, predicts that nostalgia will play a major role in this season’s color trends, thanks to the ongoing rise of Y2K-inspired beauty. Neon hues—think bright pink, vivid violet, and traffic-cone orange—are the go-to statement shades for summer.

ORLY Nail Lacquer Stay Rad, orlybeauty.com ($11)

Opens in new window ORLY Regular Lacquer Nail Polish in the color 'Stay Rad' ORLY

Pleasing Citrico Vibrante Cremoso, pleasing.com ($18)

Opens in new window Pleasing Citrico Vibrante Cremoso Matte Polish Pleasing Website

5. Classic Red

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 17: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage) (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage) Neil Mockford/WireImage

The timeless color choice is perfect for all seasons, especially summer. Yasuda suggests taking your skin tone into account before selecting your perfect summer red. “If you have warm undertones, look for reds with orange undertones,” she says. “For cool skin tones, choose reds with blue or purple undertones.”

OPI Nail Lacquer Cajun Shrimp, opi.com ($12)

Opens in new window OPI Regular Nail Lacquer Polish in the color 'Cajun Shrimp' OPI Website

Olive and June Long Lasting Polish Secret Recipe, oliveandjune.com ($9)

Olive and June Secret Recipe Long Lasting Polish Olive and June Website

6. Pastel Blue

Aimee Song, shoe detail (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

While pastels are usually associated with the springtime, Simms believes these tones should be part of your nail-color selection in the summer. She specifically calls out pale blue, a “vibrant, milky” tone that offers a fresh contrast to sun-kissed skin and brings a playful vibe that still feels seasonal.

Essie Original Nail Polish Find Me An Oasis, ulta.com ($10)

Opens in new window Essie Original Nail Polish in the color 'Find Me An Oasis' Essie Website

ORLY Nail Lacquer Polish Snow Angel, orlybeauty.com ($11)

Opens in new window ORLY Regular Lacquer Nail Polish in the color Snow Angel ORLY

7. Creamy Coral

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Susan Kelechi Watson, fashion detail, attends The Paley Center for Media PaleyFest 2016 fall TV preview for NBC at The Paley Center for Media on September 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Calling it the “quintessential summer pedicure color,” Yasuda says this shade is highly versatile and flattering on a range of complexions, noting that coral comes in various undertones, favoring more pink, orange, or red. Specifically, she recommends softer, pink-toned corals for fairer skin, corals with orange and red undertones for darker skin, and any shade in the coral family for olive skin tones.

ZOYA Professional Lacquer Polish Wendy, zoya.artofbeauty.com ($12)

Opens in new window ZOYA Professional Lacquer Polish in the color 'Wendy' ZOYA Art of Beauty Website

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Polish Pretty Piggy, amazon.com ($7)