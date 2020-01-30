7,000 People Trapped on Mediterranean Cruise in Italy Over Suspected Coronavirus Case

ROME—More than 7,000 people were quarantined on an Italian cruise ship in the Mediterranean port of Civitavecchia outside of Rome after a Chinese woman from Hong Kong came down with a fever and symptoms that mimic the coronavirus. She fell ill halfway through the eight-day cruise.

Initial tests seemed to exclude the virus, according to Italian media, but passengers were still being kept on board as a precaution.

Tourist operators, suddenly presented with a whole new nightmare scenario tied to the virus, scrambled address fears of an outbreak on a cruise ship.

The Costa Smerelda, the fifth largest cruise ship in the world and the flagship of an Italian company best known for the 2011 crash of the Costa Concordia on Tuscan island of Giglio, departed from Savona, Italy, on Jan. 25 with 6,000 passengers and 1,000 crew members onboard. The massive, 19-deck vessel made stops in Marseilles, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca before docking in Civitavecchia Thursday. It was scheduled to return to Savona for the Feb. 1 end of the cruise.

But passengers who had lined up for a Rome excursion or to disembark at its penultimate stop were told to stay on the ship after medics in full hazmat suits boarded the vessel Thursday morning to check a female Chinese patient in her 50s who was in the ship’s hospital.

The woman, along with her asymptomatic husband and the medical team who treated her during the voyage, are currently in isolation on the ship.

Samples from the woman were sent to Rome to be tested with results expected later on Thursday. If the case is confirmed, it is unclear how the Costa cruise company and Italian health officials will deal with what will be the first case of its kind in the epidemic. Because of the ship’s size, it has a full hospital and operating room on board, but it does not have the capacity to treat multiple cases of a contagious virus.

Citizens of the port town of Civitavecchia have gone to the port to protest the disembarkation. “All the protocols are being followed and we will keep the case constantly monitored,” Civitavecchia’s mayor, Ernesto Tedesco, told worried citizens.

The Costa company confirmed to The Daily Beast that the couple were among more than 750 Chinese or Hong Kong passengers on the voyage. Of those, 351 embarked on Jan. 25 in Savona along with the sick passenger, while others got in at the ship’s various ports of call in Spain and France.

The couple arrived in Italy for the Jan. 25 embarkation on a flight from Hong Kong to Milan’s Malpensa airport, which means if the woman is confirmed to have the virus, health officials will then begin tracing anyone who flew with her, since the virus can be contagious even before symptoms show. A Costa representative would not confirm when the woman first reported being sick.

“The situation is under control and at the moment there are no reasons for concern on board,” Italian Coast Guard Commander Vincenzo Leone said in a statement Thursday.

Passengers reached by The Daily Beast via social media say they were not told directly that the woman was suspected of carrying the virus, but were told to alert crew members if they were sick with fever or respiratory conditions.

Several passengers have tweeted that they should have been told earlier in the voyage that they might be at risk. Many complained that they were not given face masks or rubber gloves to prevent infection.