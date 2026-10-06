STAR REMEMBERED ’90s Soap Star Heartthrob Dies at 59 The actor played Nick Hudson on the TV “soap Another World.” Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Actor Mark Mortimer, best known for his role as Nick Hudson on the soap opera Another World, has died aged 59. Mortimer died on Sept. 23 “surrounded by the people he loved most, after a fearless journey with cancer,” according to an obituary written by his family. “He was an Army veteran, a model, an actor, an entrepreneur and a builder. He was a husband, father, son, brother and friend,” Mortimer’s family wrote. They added that “of all the titles Mark held throughout his life, the two that mattered most to him were husband and dad.” Mortimer joined Another World in 1996, becoming the third actor to take on the role of Nick Hudson, following Justin Chambers and Kevin McClatchy. He appeared in 81 episodes until the NBC soap ended in 1999, after 35 years on air. Mortimer’s other acting credits also include Spin City, Killing Cupid and Lethal, while his final role was in the 2005 film The Nowhere Man. Mortimer was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. That same year, he and his wife Christie founded the Integrative Access Foundation to provide people with cancer access to therapies they may not be able to afford. Mortimer is survived by his wife, Christie, and their daughter, Hunter, as well as his parents, siblings, and extended family.

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