FINAL MOMENTS 911 Call Reveals Soap Star’s Harrowing Death at 62 The actor died Saturday at 62 from natural causes. NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Soap star Robert Kelker-Kelly suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in bed at his Missouri home, according to 911 dispatch audio. The actor, who appeared in nearly 600 episodes of Days of Our Lives, died Saturday at 62 from natural causes, a medical examiner’s office spokesperson told the Sun newspaper. The dispatcher told first responders Kelker-Kelly was “not breathing” and later reported that the caller was unable to move him from the bed as CPR was underway. TMZ reported Kelker-Kelly had complained of chest pains before his death around 8 p.m. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. No toxicology testing was ordered because there was no suspicion of drugs or alcohol, the Sun reported. Kelker-Kelly played Bo Brady on Days before leaving in 1995 and later appeared on General Hospital and Another World. His final TV appearance came in 2014. His death comes months after former Days co-star Lisa Rinna accused him in her memoir of being verbally abusive and said he was “a ticking time bomb.” Kelker-Kelly never responded to her allegations.

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