A Brass Tacks Course On How To Launch Your Business Idea

So maybe you've got a million-dollar idea, but do you know how to turn it into a profitable business? You don’t have to enroll in business school to learn how to do that: this Business Launching Bundle is basically a fast-and-dirty MBA. This seven-course package focused on how to launch and lead a successful business is taught by Evan Kimbrell, a successful Silicon Valley executive and former venture capitalist, so you know you’ll be in good hands. A quick primer on what you’ll cover:

Intro to Entrepreneurship: There's a statement that goes, "You are what you think you are"— and it's true. On top of bringing you to grips with the core concepts of entrepreneurship, this class will also teach you how to think like a tycoon.

How to Come Up With Killer Business Ideas: There are good ideas, and there are great ideas—and businesses that originate from great ideas are the ones that often achieve success. In this course, you'll learn how to refine your ideas so you could turn them from good to great to incredible.

Idea Validation: Sometimes you just have to accept the fact that not all of your ideas are actually worth pursuing. This course will teach you how to separate the rotten eggs from the good ones, and how to validate the remaining gems.

1-Day MVP 2.0: Go from Idea to MVP: If you're really itching to launch your idea ASAP, this course will teach you how to build a working prototype in just one day.

The Complete Guide to Run a Mobile App Dev Business: Discover how to launch and develop a mobile app development business. That way, you can jumpstart a career as a mobile app freelancer and be your own boss.

