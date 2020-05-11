Millionaire GOP Senators Don’t Want to Spend to Clean Up Trump’s Coronavirus Mess

Phase One of the destruction of the United States, which started in January and is ongoing, happened under the captaincy of Donald J. Trump:

The self-absorbed denial, the wishing away of what was obviously coming, saying in January it was under control, in early February that the number of cases in the country would soon be zero, then bullshitting on March 16 that “I’ve always viewed it as very serious,” instead of doing what the president of the United States should have already been doing—ordering the manufacture of test kits, readying the country for the hiring of thousands of contact tracers, making sure hospitals had ventilators.

Always remember that under Trump, we went from being the best prepared country in the world for a pandemic to being the single worst country in the world at handling it. Last fall, a Johns Hopkins study ranked 195 countries on 34 metrics of pandemic preparedness. The United States ranked first. First. Now, we’re first at rate of spread.