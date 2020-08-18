A Century After We Got the Vote, WTF?

One hundred years to the day after women first won the right to vote in America, and the country is in a weird, dark place.

There’s a kind of brutal symmetry between 1920, when the mass exodus of women from the home and into the workforce supercharged the movement, and 2020, as the pandemic forces working women back into the home.

It’s all so retro. Even Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian woman on a major party’s presidential ticket, has to weather viciously misogynistic attacks while also pandering to 19th century notions of womanhood. Harris—who was 49 years old and the attorney general of California when she got married—recently described the title her step-kids gave her, “Momala,” as “the one that means the most.”