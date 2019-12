It was day five of Joe Biden’s bus tour through Iowa when the malarkey hit the fan.

A tense exchange with a voter led the former vice president to call him a “damn liar,” question the voter’s IQ, insult his appearance, and challenge him to a feat of strength.

It will come as no surprise to even casual Biden-watchers that this is not the first (nor will it be the last) time he’s found himself in this situation—particularly when it comes to questioning the intelligence of the target of his ire.