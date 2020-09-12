A Journey Inside the Twisted Mind of a Serial Killer

VENICE—There is something intrinsically fascinating about murder for many, and Alex Gibney’s latest documentary Crazy, Not Insane panders directly to them.

The 117-minute film focuses on the life’s work of Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, a controversial and important psychiatrist, whose research has taken her quite literally into the minds of some of the most notorious serial killers in modern history. She made her name defending the indefensible, convinced that brain damage—genetic and stemming from childhood abuse—triggers many to kill and spawns multiple personalities in the most depraved.

Her archives, including videos and audio tapes, are a crazy mix of intimate conversations with psychopaths, perverts, and pedophiles. Gibney, in a Zoom press conference after the documentary screened at the scaled-down Venice Film Festival, described Dr. Lewis as a sort of homicide detective who relies on “radical empathy” to pit science against the court of law. Her goal: that no person who is clinically insane should be put to death by the justice system.