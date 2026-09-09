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A HOLE NEW PROBLEM

A-Lister’s Driveway Swallowed by Sinkhole as Evacuations Ordered

The 30-foot-deep chasm has prompted an emergency declaration.

TOPSHOT - This aerial view shows a sinkhole on a street and driveway of a seaside home affected by large swells produced by Hurricane Marie in Malibu, California, on September 8, 2026. Hurricane Marie stayed well offshore of Southern California during Labor Day weekend but its large swells produced dangerous surf and rip currents, with waves reaching around 10 feet in some areas. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images)

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

A huge sinkhole has opened beneath the driveway of Nicolas Cage’s $10.5 million Malibu beachfront home, forcing authorities to evacuate 31 properties. The chasm appeared early Tuesday on Sea Level Drive, and officials said coastal erosion caused the collapse. By evening, it had grown to roughly 30 feet deep and 30 by 60 feet wide, prompting Malibu to declare a local emergency. It is unclear if Cage’s 4,000-square-foot home, which he bought in 2024, was occupied when the sinkhole formed. The collapse also triggered a gas leak, forcing Southern California Gas Co. crews to shut off supplies while emergency teams assessed the damage. Seven homes were deemed hazardous, while another 24 lost safe vehicle access as the road narrowed. Officials have warned that high tides and rain linked to Tropical Storm Marie could worsen the situation. A Red Cross shelter was opened at Malibu High School for evacuated residents.

Read it at The New York Times

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