This Neck Pillow I Found on Amazon Supported My Head and Neck So Well That I Bought Two Extras

The world was passing me by. I was sitting as a passenger in my wife’s Toyota Corolla as we zipped along past dairy farms and cornfields. I was wearing earbuds and listening to a podcast about robots taking over the world. Then I fell asleep, mostly thanks to a neck pillow that seems like it was handed down from the gods of long car trips.

The J-Pillow isn’t just for your neck. It was designed by a former airline attendant and supports your neck, your chin, and your head. It sort of looks like you are wearing a child’s plush toy, and I think that might be the inspiration here: It’s plush and soft like a pillow, but it has enough support that it doesn’t feel squishy. The result is that you don’t feel like your head is resting against a couch cushion, but it three-pronged design kept my head and neck from bending over and bobbing along with every bump in the road.

I could see the J-Pillow working well on a long flight. (I plan to use on a trip to Austria early next year.) For now, I tested on a five-hour drive and also handed one over to my wife and daughter to test out. The pillow weighs just 8.2-ounces so it is easy to transport--and even comes with a carrying bag. The exact size is 9.6 x 8.4 x 4.7 inches so about as big as a normal adult head (although it works fine for kids, too).

The J-Pillow comes in gray, dark blue, and red. I realized during my test that the pillow would also work great for movie night on the sofa, and tried it at night. I will admit that you look a bit odd watching The Lion King with a plush neck pillow at your side but in the end I was mostly interested in dozing off, not making sure I looked cool.

I never planned on being one of “those people” who carries around a neck pillow. It’s a bit over the top, I used to think. I’ve changed. I’m a new person. I plan on bringing the J-Pillow on every flight or trip now. I’ll probably even use one on a train, a bus, and at home when I binge-watch shows. Basically, it won’t ever leave my side.

J-Pillow Travel Pillow + Carry Bag Buy on Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

