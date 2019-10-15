This All-Over Moisturizer May Be the Cure All You've Been Looking For

Plagued with dry hands, with the kind of roughness that snags delicate fabric, I’ve spent most of my adult life searching for the ultimate hand cream. I have tried dozens of lotions and balms that promised miracles but made no discernible difference. I thought I was a lost cause until a friend suggested Weleda Skin Food. Looking at the no-frills packaging and low price point I was skeptical. How good could a $12 cream be? My cynicism disappeared on day three of using the lotion when my hands became so soft that my phone slipped right out of my grasp. Thankfully, I had a good case on it.

Skin Food is much more than a simple hand cream, though. It’s a multi-purpose, paraben-free moisturizer that looks thick and gloopy straight from the tube but reverts to a clear sheen when warmed with fingertips. The balm smells botanical with its mixture of sunflower seed oil, pansy, rosemary leaf, and calendula flower and boasts anti-inflammatory as well as nourishing properties. It feels immediately conditioning, providing instant relief for dry skin from head to toe.

I’d never normally recommend using the same cream on your face as your feet, but Skin Food is truly an all-purpose moisturizer. Applying a thick layer to your face then covering with a warm washcloth works as a perfect mask for tired and dehydrated skin. I’ve used Skin Food to help heal a tattoo, to tame frizzy hair and dabbed on dry lips to stop them from becoming chapped. Makeup artist friends use the cream to highlight cheekbones and even as a makeup primer on duller complexions.

My facial skin tends to be oily, so I loathe using heavy creams on my face but in colder weather, this acts as a great night cream. A little goes a long way and I wake up with supple, refreshed skin that’s smooth but not slick with oil. If you are going out in harsh weather Skin Food acts as a protective barrier layer for skin and effectively “winterproofs” your face.

Such is my devotion to Skin Food that I buy it in multiples. I always have one by the bed, in my desk drawer, and in my bag. I also need to bulk buy because whenever I recommend it to friends and encourage them to try some, I struggle to prise it from their (moisturized) hands. I've yet to meet someone who doesn't like Skin Food and while the unshowy packaging may be off-putting to some, what's inside is truly transformative.

