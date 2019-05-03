Memoirs, Cookbooks, and Coffee Table Books to Get Your Mom For Mother's Day

We know Daily Beast readers love reading and that many of you might be planning a literary sort of gift this coming Mother’s Day. We’ve already told you about books that could help make you productive, books that’ll improve your writing, and books by your favorite Daily Beast journalists. Now we’re giving you some inspiration for the best books to get the moms in your life — your wife, your sister-in-law, your actual mom — so she knows you care about what she’s interested in and not just about the unconditional love she provides. From women authors to travel tomes, here are some great options for your great mom.

Best-Selling Books by Female Authors

I certainly agree with my colleague, Scouted editor Jillian Lucas, about the importance of reading more from female authors. “In 2018 alone,” she wrote, “the best-seller list was chock full of fantastic female storytellers that broke boundaries and explored unknown territory.” Here are a few highlights from the 10 Best-Selling Books By Female Authors That You Should Read Right Now.

Becoming by Michelle Obama, $15 on Amazon: “As First Lady of the United States of America—the first African American to serve in that role—she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives, and standing with her husband as he led America through some of its most harrowing moments.”

Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, $15 on Amazon: “Born to survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, Tara Westover was seventeen the first time she set foot in a classroom. Her family was so isolated from mainstream society that there was no one to ensure the children received an education, and no one to intervene when one of Tara’s older brothers became violent. When another brother got himself into college, Tara decided to try a new kind of life. Her quest for knowledge transformed her, taking her over oceans and across continents, to Harvard and to Cambridge University.”

Essential Coffee Table Books

You know your mother’s coffee table better than most, and are certainly uniquely positioned to determine the best addition to its coffee table book library. Whether it’s Star Wars or New York Magazine anthologies she wants to impress on her guests, a solid and smart coffee table book can be a great gift this Mother’s Day. Here are a few highlights from our picks of the essential coffee table books.

Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016 by Annie Leibovitz, $58 on Amazon: “In this new collection, Leibovitz has captured the most influential and compelling figures of the last decade in the style that has made her one of the most beloved talents of our time. Each of the photographs documents contemporary culture with an artist's eye, wit, and an uncanny ability to personalize even the most recognizable and distinguished figures.”

The Birds of America: The Bien Chromolithographic Edition by John James Audubon, $264.40 on Amazon: “Bound in cloth with a full cloth slipcase, this beautifully produced book is the first complete reproduction of Bien chromolithographs and will become the centerpiece of any bird lover’s library."

Top Travel Coffee Table Books For The Homebody Explorer

For the Daily Beast’s Just Booked series, our travel writers feature some of their top picks for the best and most beautiful coffee table books. And whether your mom isn’t taking to the skies often or is a frequent traveler, this IRL experience-from-afar could be a perfect gift. Here are a few highlights from the Best Travel Coffee Table Books That Let You Explore The World Without Leaving Your Home.

Massimo Listri: The World’s Most Beautiful Libraries by Georg Ruppelt and Elisabeth Sladek, $139 on Amazon: “He focuses mostly on Medieval, Renaissance, Baroque, Rococo, and Neoclassical European libraries and a handful of their descendants in the Americas. (Given how breathtaking Listri’s work is, one hopes there will be a follow-up volume on modern libraries around the globe.) From out-of-the-way phantasmagorical wonders like the libraries of Metten and Ulm to the dramatic Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Rio de Janeiro, Listri captures these man-made wonders in all their splendor.” Learn more about the book from our travel experts.

Theater of the World: The Maps That Made History by Thomas Reinertsen Berg, $35 on Amazon: “The book gets its name from Flemish cartographer Abraham Ortelius's atlas Theatrum orbis terrarum (Theater of the World). Like Ortelius, Berg has built upon generations of work and woven it into a digestible dive into everything from cartography to illustration and mapmaking. While not as hefty as some of our past selections, this mid-size book may be the most likely to cause you to lose a guest in its pages.” Learn more about the book from our travel experts.

Essential Cookbooks and Recipe Books For Her Kitchen

These are really essential for anyone and if you want to hit a meaningful nerve this Mother’s Day, invest in a gift that shows you appreciate all the meals you’ve had and all the gatherings ahead with a solid cookbook pick. Here are a few highlights from the Cookbooks and Recipe Books You Should Have In Your Kitchen.

At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking, $20 on Amazon: “Warm, comforting, and inspiring, Nigella’s At My Table: A Celebration of Home Cooking offers a collection of recipes that are simple to prepare, giving you an opportunity to enhance your culinary skills and create a variety of delicious dishes―featuring a host of new ingredients to enrich classic flavors and tastes.”

How to Cook Without a Book: Recipes and Techniques Every Cook Should Know by Heart, $19 on Amazon: “New York Times bestselling author Pam Anderson updates her classic cookbook — which put "cooking by heart" on the map — to include modern flavors and new techniques that today's home cooks will love, with new and original full-color photographs.”

