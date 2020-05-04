Stop Fooling Yourself and Get a Mr. Coffee

I don’t like to think of myself as a coffee snob, but I probably am. With that being said, I can’t make coffee as good as a barista at a coffee shop does, even after trying for months, and the work of it really has me worn down. Working from home, I was missing my afternoon cup, but I didn’t have the energy to make it during the work day. And that’s a problem because while working from home, “I need lots and lots of coffee,” as the legendary coffee aficionado, Lorelai Gilmore once put it. A pour over simply doesn’t do it, and I’m not trying to use a Keurig because the K-cups aren’t great for the environment. What I realized I needed was something I had been overlooking for years.

How did we (read: I) forget about the Mr. Coffee? They are literally the best. Do they make “the best” coffee, surely not. But that is so missing the point. The barebones Mr. Coffee makes coffee that tastes exactly the same way every damn time, and we could all use a little consistency in our lives right about now. No matter what the Folgers-to-water ratio you end up throwing in there, every time it’ll pump out a delicious, caffeinated brew that will quench any caffeine craving. And best of all, the hot plate inside keeps coffee warm for hours on end, so you no longer have to make another batch. Instead, you can make one big one in the morning, and stay sipping all day long.

My Mr. Coffee has me feeling like I’m back at the office, a place that I associate with boundless amounts of coffee. Now that I’ve made my home a coffee equivalent, I forgot why I got into pour over in the first place. The Mr. Coffee is clearly the superior option.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that'll upgrade your life.

