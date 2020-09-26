A National Park Is Begging Hunters to ‘Kill as Many Goats as Possible’

It’s open season in Grand Teton National Park.

You can’t keep the meat and you can’t keep trophies, but despite prevailing conservation management practices, from September 14th to November 13th, volunteers have been selected to head into the dramatic mountain range to scramble up jagged rocks, teeter around on exposed cliffs, and sneak around bear country in camouflage, all in the name of helping to diminish an invasive mountain goat population that is a threat to the native bighorn sheep.

It’s technically referred to as a “cull,” because of the rules surrounding it: there’s no fair chase, park rangers are offering help as to where the goats might be located, and the volunteers have been directed to “kill as many as is suitable in the situation.”