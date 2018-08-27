A New Low: White House Raises Flag Before John McCain Is Laid to Rest

The flag at the White House was raised back to full-staff Monday morning, just hours after it had been briefly lowered to recognize the death of Republican senator and former presidential candidate John McCain.

The move breaks with a tradition that has normally seen sitting senators who die in office have flags officially lowered until burial—and again lays bare the lack of sympathy Trump showed throughout the Arizona Republican’s public battle with brain cancer and particularly in the wake of his death at age 81 on Saturday.

The flag remains at half-staff at other government sites across Washington, including at the Capitol and at the Washington Monument.

Trump has still not issued a formal presidential proclamation on McCain’s death—previous instances called for flags to be flown at half-staff until internment.

Trump briefly addressed McCain’s death in a tweet offering his “deepest sympathies and respect” to his family, but did not mention his military service. The president reportedly vetoed a statement drafted by White House officials that labeled McCain a “hero.”

Throughout McCain’s terminal illness, Trump continued to publicly disrespect him. He declined to say McCain’s name when signing a bill that was named for him, and said he was “not a war hero” despite enduring torture during more than five years held in Hanoi as a prisoner of war.

McCain has been eulogized from across the political spectrum from George W. Bush and Barack Obama—both of whom McCain had requested to speak at his funeral—and even in Vietnam, where the man who was in charge of the prison where McCain was kept praised his ”toughness.”

But the current commander in chief has failed to muster any warm words—and has now thrown away tradition and, despite enjoying lecturing others about respecting the flag, appears to be used it again as a political weapon.

He’s criticized National Football League players for failing to respect the flag and the national anthem, and at the State of the Union address in January praised a kid for starting a movement that placed flags on veterans’ graves.

“Preston’s reverence for those who serve our nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put out hands on our hearts for the Pledge of Allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem,” Trump said.

In June, the president also gave a U.S. flag an awkward embrace before the National Federation of Independent Businesses, after he delivered a stinging rebuke of immigration policy and touted his disastrous “zero-tolerance” border policy.

He also bizarrely hugged the flag—breaking into uncharted territory of protocol and Old Glory etiquette—during campaign stops in New Hampshire and Florida.

McCain will lie in state in both the Arizona Capitol and the U.S. Capitol Rotunda before his burial in Annapolis on Sunday.