A New Model for Red-State Democrats—in West Virginia, of All Places

It’s been a long time since anything interesting and hopeful came out of the politics of my home state.

From 2000 onward, but especially after Barack Obama’s election, West Virginia took a hard right turn, arguably the hardest and fastest in the whole country. All they did was cut taxes, which was super necessary because there are like nine millionaires in West Virginia who really needed huge tax cuts. Then the state elected a schlubby governor—as a Democrat, but he was a coal operator and had been a Republican, and he switched back to Republican after Donald Trump became president and bear-hugged Trump. To almost everyone’s surprise, Governor Jim Justice has handled the pandemic in the state (not a hotspot, but still) with surprising aplomb. But overall he’s a classic mediocre rich man with a reputation for showing up to the office as infrequently as he can get away with.

All of which is why I wish to introduce you to Stephen Smith, Democratic candidate for governor in the primary that’s coming up on June 9. He’s the kind of candidate you might expect to find in, oh, Colorado, or maybe a New England state, some place with the demographic and intellectual infrastructure to elevate such a candidate. That Smith is tied in the polls is testament to his energy, his creativity—and his intelligence about how to run a race that hasn’t let him be easily put into one of our national ideological boxes.