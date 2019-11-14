I Wore This Quick-Drying Quarter-Zip Fleece in the Rain to See Just How Quick It Was

You Should Know About is a look at the products and brands that we at Scouted think should be on your radar and in your life ASAP.

The term “quick drying” is definitely open to interpretation. Testing the TASC Performance MicroAir 1/4 Zip Jacket recently, I decided to find out what it really means, especially after a long hike during a light drizzle. The temperature dipped below 40 and I was near a lake with the wind pummelling me like I was a sailor on a ship.

“You’re getting really wet,” my wife told me. True enough, but I didn’t feel overly cold, and the MicroAir 1/4 Zip Jacket was living up to its name. The dual-yarn material is designed to seal in heat but also wick away moisture. It feels super comfortable and warm. After the hike, it only took about 30 minutes before the shirt felt totally dry to the touch.

That’s amazing, mostly because a “lesser” performance brand would likely have stayed wet and soggy for another hour or more. Believe me, I’ve trekked over snowbanks and climbed hills in my area in the rain and snow and--clothes don’t usually dry this fast. The material also felt stretchy enough for a run and a hike without the stiffness you find with a baselayer shirt or with brands designed more for style than adventure. The MicroAir 1/4 Zip Jacket is also light enough that I could see wearing one come spring, too.

In terms of the styling, I liked how the jacket felt snug but not so tight that you can’t wear one all day. I tested an XL just to be safe and the cut wasn’t overly trim and taught that it felt uncomfortable, and yet wasn’t baggy at all, either. I could wear this to work and fit in just fine, but it could easily manage during a workout. It’s one of my favorite pieces of multi-purpose performance wear I’ve tested out in the last few months. Whether you use one to walk in the snow and rain is totally up to you.

MicroAir 1/4 Zip Jacket Buy on Tasc $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

