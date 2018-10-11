A Quilt Is No Longer Optional

We're currently going through Second Summer, a cool rush of fall air that ushered in boots and sweaters, only to be immediately followed up with humidity and daily high temps of 85 degrees. One of the biggest issues with this weather is figuring out what the best bedding is for when it's not quite cold enough to switch on the heat, but definitely too hot for a comforter. Enter: the quilt.

It's not that I was ever against quilts, but I had always wanted the fluffiest, largest, heaviest comforter ever and I would pay the price come the beginning of fall. But as someone sharing a bed with another person that sleeps hot, the quilt was a necessity, and the solution to so many would-be fights over room temperature.

The first quilt we bought, and have been using since we moved in together, is this one from Amazon. There's nothing fancy about it, but it's soft, durable, and washable. To be quite honest, it's the oatmeal of quilts, more about sustenance than style. Actually, this quilt is my Switzerland: a neutral party that helped diffuse a potential war. But this quilt in particular is, and always will be, a utilitarian product. Until it wears itself out and I upgrade to something better, this quilt only functions to allay the temperature differential between myself and my boyfriend.

Quilts are having a true moment right now, but these aren't your grandmother's knitted ones made from strips of your baby blanket, or the quilts you use to cover an open doorway in a dorm room. They're made with fabric that looks like they've been strictly styled for Pinterest-level mood boards and West Elm catalogues.

Target's shift into quality, affordable home goods (instead of an IKEA alternative for dorm-dwellers) is especially reflected in their bedding. Pendleton has their classic southwestern style emblazoned on beautifully stitched quilts. Even Zara Home and Urban Outfitters have some incredibly soft, durable quilts that you can throw on your bed to keep you warm while also adding a layer of texture and color to a bland bed.

Even the DTC brands are capitalizing on the consumerism of sleep, with Parachute launching multiple options for the in-between bedding. There's the normal quilt but also a striped linen quilt, a flannel quilt, a super-cool, patterned quilt in collaboration with artist Lauren Williams. There's even a coverlet, which is basically just a quilt-sheet hybrid, but a quilt by any other name would be just as comfortable.

Crane & Canopy has a plethora of simple, mid-weight quilt options, most coming with shams (the adult word for fancy pillow case you don't sleep on but it makes your bed look nice) to match. Their quilts comes in ever color you could ever want, from rich, to pastel, chevron-seamed or diamond box-stitched.

I'm not saying that a quilt is for everyone, because I don't know your life or your sleeping habits. But I feel like having a quilt on-hand, one that you're not shoving in the back of a coat closet and only using when you need to lay in the grass in a park, is no longer superfluous. It's good to have bedding options that can move you through the many weather patterns we will inevitable see as climate change takes hold.

And for all that is holy, if you have a full or queen bed that you're sharing with someone, buy a king-sized quilt (and comforter for that matter). You and your relationship can thank me later.

