A Runner’s Guide to Facing the Rain While Running With the Right Gear

During winter, we talked about what you’d need if you were running in the cold and some suggestions for those who feel more of the chill than others. You’re already on your way to get better shoes and better headphones. Now, while we’re slowly crawling out of that frosty period, we’re entering a new one with its own set of challenges.

Namely, I’m talking about rainy weather in temperatures ranging from chilly to warm. You’re basically challenged to find running gear apparel that’s designed to keep rain off your body and concurrently help you regulate your temperature (and sweat).

We put together some of our picks to help you navigate to a spring-ready running wardrobe.

Rainy Running: Jackets

Ultra Light Hooded Jacket, $168 from Hill City: This is a great example of insulation that’s so well-designed, it maintains even when it’s wet. Elastic binds the cuffs, hem, and hood so you can maintain temperature and if want to run cool air through your body, a two-way zip lets you do so while you’re running. Engineered to be easily packable, you can quite literally fold this entire jacket to fit into its own pocket — and then toss it into your bag. The jacket comes in navy, gray, and off white.

Active Jacket, $118 from Lululemon: Take things in an even lighter direction. It’s very lightweight and still packs a water repellent exterior. The fabric is designed to be wind-resistant and ventilation is increased via underarm vents while wrist cuffs should keep chilly air out. The hood can be stowed and reflective details will keep you visible during those dusk and dawn runs. I really like the minimalist design here and think it goes very well both with modern sensibilities and with whatever you wearing alongside it.

Rainy Running: Leggings + Joggers

On the Trail Tights, $50 from REI: These tights give you a four-way stretch in a moisture-wicking fabric that’s exactly what you want as you run through the rain. A wide waistband is adjusted through a drawcord so you can decide for yourself how tight you want it to be or tighten it according to your activity. The tights are reflective and quick drying, and an internal pocket keeps your small valuables tucked away while you’re at it.

Lightweight Run Pant, $98 from Hill City: This is a great pair of sweatpants, from its looks to its design. Wide at the thigh and slim through the calf, the run pant will keep your leg wrapped but comfortable. A hidden gusset for added movement and versatility, which is further increased by a four-way stretch in fabric that’s both wrinkle-free and water-repellant. Interestingly, perforations in the back of your knees help get air onto your legs and a sweat-proof, zipped back pocket will keep your wallet, keys, and other essentials safe and dry.

Rainy Running: Socks + Shoes

DryMax Run-Lite Crew Socks,$12 on Amazon: They’re both lower profile so that you can maintain your low profile style and so that they don’t inhibit any of your foot’s movement. They’re made out of breathable mesh which will both cool and dry your feet quickly. They also include anti-slip wedges so you should avoid those rainy run skin rubs. I’ve suffered from too many blisters to ever use loose socks or ones not designed to handle some rain (or sweat!) running down my legs.

Terrex Swift R2 GTX, $140 from adidas: These sneakers are the brand’s take on waterproof running shoes, and the high ratings on the shoes speak volumes. They’re lightweight and their upper lip is designed with mesh for durability. A GORE-TEX membrane gives you breathable but waterproof protection from the rain and a bungee lace-up system means you can easily (and quickly) adjust the tightness. You also get a protective toe cap in case you misstep and stub your toe into the road or trail.

