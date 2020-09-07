Even a Safe Vaccine Could Be a Distribution Nightmare

Hope on Ice

From refrigeration woes to anti-vaxxer sentiment, rushing vaccine safety trials is far from the only way this could go bad.

David Axe

Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos Getty

Experts generally agree it will be a heavy lift for the pharmaceutical industry to develop and fully test a safe novel coronavirus vaccine before the end of the year—to say nothing of developing and testing one before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 3.

But even if, by some miracle of science, a safe and effective vaccine were ready in the next couple of months, many Americans might not be able to get their hands on it. 

Welcome to Rabbit Hole, where we dive deep on the biggest story. It’s for Beast Inside members only. Join up today.

David Axe

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.