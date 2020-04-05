A Taliban Fighter is Serving a Life Sentence in the U.S. That's a Huge Problem for Our Soldiers.

‘NO CRIME TO BE A SOLDIER’

We have always recognized, as the price of war, the right of our adversaries to fight back.

Geremy Kamens

Captain Brian Mizer

AP Photo/Dana Verkouteren

Irek Hamidullin was a foot soldier for the Taliban, captured after a firefight in 2009 in Afghanistan. 

He and his fellow soldiers had tried to attack an Afghan Border Police post, but were routed by U.S. helicopter pilots who killed everyone in his group but him. No U.S. or Afghan government soldiers were injured in the battle. Imprisoned at Bagram Air Base until 2014, Hamidullin was then brought to federal court in Richmond, Virginia, and prosecuted. He was convicted of crimes including material support to terrorists and attempted murder of U.S. military personnel and sentenced to life plus 30 years. 

Now that the U.S. has inked a peace deal with the Taliban—with the critical assistance of five former Gitmo detainees exchanged in the swap for Bowe Bergdahl—and President Trump has communicated directly with Taliban leaders, it’s time to reconsider whether Hamidullin (who one of us represented in this criminal case) should remain in federal prison. By negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, the U.S. has recognized that Taliban soldiers should be treated just like any other adversary.