A Taste of Paris Cafe Culture
This summer fix these four refreshing cocktails featuring the traditional French aperitif Suze.
This summer, if you want to experience Paris like a local, skip the tour of the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Instead, find a popular café and take a seat outside at a tiny sidewalk table. As you take in the scene, you’ll, of course, need an elegant drink to enjoy.
Some of our favorite hot weather Parisian cocktails call for the traditional French gentian aperitif Suze, which can turn a simple refresher into something far more complex. It dates back to the turn of the century and has been on menus around town ever since.
But, no matter where you’ll be this summer, try fixing a round of these delicious concoctions featuring Suze. À votre santé!
This simple and sessionable cocktail calls for just three ingredients but will keep you cool and refreshed all afternoon.
Suze Spritz
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 oz Suze
- 3 oz Sparking wine
- 1 dash Peach syrup
- Glass: Large wine glass
- Garnish: Lemon wheel or wedge
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients to a large wine glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a lemon wheel or wedge.
Try this French-version of the classic Italian cocktail, the Negroni. It’s a bit lighter than the original, calling for French aperitifs, Suze and Lillet Blanc, and is perfect for a day at the beach.
White Negroni
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 oz Suze
- 1 oz Lillet Blanc
- 1 oz Plymouth Gin
- Glass: Rocks
- Garnish: Grapefruit twist
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients to a rocks glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a grapefruit twist.
We got top New York bartender, Claire Sprouse, to create a delicious summery cocktail. Her drink not only calls for Suze but also smoky mezcal, honey syrup and lime juice. It’s sure to be a modern classic!
Bitter Bee
Created by Claire Sprouse
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 oz Suze
- .5 oz Mezcal
- .75 oz Honey syrup (one part water, one part honey)
- .5 oz Lime juice
- Glass: Coupe
- Garnish: Mint sprig
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.
This French highball packs refreshing bubbly tonic as well as a citrusy bitter kick—the perfect combination for a summery afternoon.
Suze Tonic
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 oz Suze
- 2 oz Tonic
- Glass: Collins
- Garnish: Lemon wheel
DIRECTIONS:
Add all the ingredients to a Collins glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a lemon wheel.