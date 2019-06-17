A Taste of Paris Cafe Culture

This summer, if you want to experience Paris like a local, skip the tour of the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe. Instead, find a popular café and take a seat outside at a tiny sidewalk table. As you take in the scene, you’ll, of course, need an elegant drink to enjoy.

Some of our favorite hot weather Parisian cocktails call for the traditional French gentian aperitif Suze, which can turn a simple refresher into something far more complex. It dates back to the turn of the century and has been on menus around town ever since.

But, no matter where you’ll be this summer, try fixing a round of these delicious concoctions featuring Suze. À votre santé!

Suze Spritz

This simple and sessionable cocktail calls for just three ingredients but will keep you cool and refreshed all afternoon.

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Suze

3 oz Sparking wine

1 dash Peach syrup

Glass: Large wine glass

Garnish: Lemon wheel or wedge

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a large wine glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a lemon wheel or wedge.

White Negroni

Try this French-version of the classic Italian cocktail, the Negroni. It’s a bit lighter than the original, calling for French aperitifs, Suze and Lillet Blanc, and is perfect for a day at the beach.

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Suze

1 oz Lillet Blanc

1 oz Plymouth Gin

Glass: Rocks

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a rocks glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a grapefruit twist.

Bitter Bee

We got top New York bartender, Claire Sprouse, to create a delicious summery cocktail. Her drink not only calls for Suze but also smoky mezcal, honey syrup and lime juice. It’s sure to be a modern classic!

Created by Claire Sprouse

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Suze

.5 oz Mezcal

.75 oz Honey syrup (one part water, one part honey)

.5 oz Lime juice

Glass: Coupe

Garnish: Mint sprig

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake, and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Suze Tonic

This French highball packs refreshing bubbly tonic as well as a citrusy bitter kick—the perfect combination for a summery afternoon.

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Suze

2 oz Tonic

Glass: Collins

Garnish: Lemon wheel

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a Collins glass and fill with ice. Stir, and garnish with a lemon wheel.